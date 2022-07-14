Skip to main content
Tiger Woods struggles to overcome windy conditions during first-round at The Open

It was a rough first day for the 15-time major champion

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods' opening round at The Open did not go as planned by any means. 

The 15-time major champion finished the first day 14 shots behind the leader, Cameron Young, finishing at six over par. Now granted, this is only just the third tournament appearance for Woods who was in a major car accident last year. 

In an interview with ESPN, Woods expressed that it simply wasn't his day after getting off to a rocky start, double bogeying on the first hole saying:

"Well, probably [the] highest score as I could have shot," Woods said. "[I] didn't get off to a great start. ... But in a round sometimes it just goes that way. It just goes one way and it never seems to come back, no matter how hard you fight."

Woods endured every golfer's nightmare whether they are professional or casuals like myself, as he had multiple three-putts. His less than stellar performance saw him finish tied for 146th among 156 players in the field after the first round. 

According to ESPN, this marks his worst start since 2015 at the U.S. Open at Chambers Bay, when he shot 10-over 80 which had him tied for 152nd. 

Woods explained how he missed opportunities to right his wrongs saying:

 "It feels like I didn't really hit it that bad," Woods said. "Yes, I did have bad speed on the greens. But I didn't really feel like I hit it that bad, but I ended up in bad spots. Or just had some weird things happen, and just the way it goes. Links is like that and this golf course is like that. And as I said, I had my chances to turn it around and get it rolling the right way and I didn't do it."

Woods will need to forget today, as he has a quick turnaround due to the fact he is scheduled to tee off at 4:58 a.m. ET on Friday.

 

