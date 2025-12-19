SI

The 2025 PGA Tour Awards Included Some Controversy

The awards have been handed out, and fans have issues with some of the winners from this season. The Dan's Golf World Show explores.

Dan Evans

The Dan's Golf World Show explores the 2025 awards season.
With the year winding down, the PGA Tour Awards were announced, and they included came a little splash of controversy.

To the surprise of many, Scottie Scheffler won the 2025 Player of the Year Award. Scheffler won two majors this season, in addition to winning multiple other events. But many fans believed Rory McIlroy was the rightful winner.

McIlroy won the Players Championship, the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and of course his career Grand Slam-clinching green jacket at Augusta.

While he wasn’t awarded Player of the Year, McIlroy did win another award.

He was voted the Men’s Professional of the Year by the Irish Golf Writers Association earlier this week. The native Irishman was a massive favorite to win this award in 2025, especially after his win at the Irish Open.

As for another prestigious PGA Tour award, Aldrich Potgieter was awarded the Rookie of the Year. The South African won the Rocket Championship this season, in addition to being the longest driver on tour, making him popular with fans.

Is Potgieter due for a sophomore slump? Is this the start of more success on tour? Could we see him go to LIV Golf?

All of these questions and more are answered on the latest episode of the Dan Evans Show. Check out SI Golf for the full archive of episodes.

