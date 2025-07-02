Arizona Cardinal Legend's Son Tabs Stanford as One of His Four Finalists
2025 recruiting classes are all filled out and on campus for their respective programs ahead of what should be another exciting season of college football this fall. But as programs look ahead to the 2025 campaign, members of the class of 2026 are getting ready to announce their college decisions, with the weekend of July 4 expected to see a myriad of players pick where their next chapter will be.
On Saturday, July 5th, Brophy Prep star, Devin Fitzgerald, is expected to make his decision on where he will play in college.
But it's not just that he will pick a school, it's that Stanford is among the finalists for the three-star recruit from Phoenix. The son of NFL and Arizona Cardinals legend, Larry Fitzgerald, Devin's strong two seasons on varsity have seen his recruitment really pick up, with the wideout receiving a lot of offers from big time school this spring.
Going through the whole process, including taking his official visits, Fitzgerald is ready to make a decision between four schools--Stanford, Notre Dame, Clemson and UCLA.
The 6-foot-2, 185 pound pass catcher went on all of his official visits over the span of the last two months, first visiting UCLA in May followed by a visit to Clemson and Stanford in June. According to the 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions, Notre Dame leads the way for the young star. Currently, Fitzgerald is ranked near No. 500 in terms of prospects in the nation and is around No. 80 for wide receivers.
Fitzgerald spoke with On3/Rivals this spring to break down his interest in each of his four finalists. When speaking on Stanford, he talked about how the program offers the best of both worlds--a strong football program combined with an education that will set you up for a successful life outside of football.
"Stanford can set you up for life after football and they have great connections there," Fitzgerald said. "So many successful people went there. Stanford is one of the best places to set you up for life."
Fitzgerald's commitment will be highly anticipated and will be available to watch sometime on July 5. While no official time has been given for the announcement, streaming of his commitment announcement will be available on CBS Sports HQ.