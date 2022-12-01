Carter Shaw, Son of former Stanford coach David Shaw commits to UCLA

One of the most difficult aspects about the timing of David Shaw's announcement that he is stepping down as the head coach of Stanford is the fact that early signing day is right around the corner.

Other programs are beginning to poach Stanford recruits, as the Cardinal have already lost their highest rated commit in four-star Walker Lyons. The latest blow to Stanford recruiting class comes as no surprise, but the Cardinal still missed out on a quality player.

Three-star athlete out of Atherton, California, Carter Shaw. The name should certainly sound familiar as Shaw is the son of now former Stanford head coach, David Shaw. According to 247Sports, he held just two offers from schools such as San Jose State and Yale but may have had an other opportunity that flew under the radar.

He announced via Instagram on Wednesday that he will be continuing his football career at UCLA.

Shaw plays both defensive back and receiver, and is projected to have more of an impact as a pass catcher at the next level. Here is what 247Sports' National Recruiting Editor Brandon Huffman had to say about his game:

Shaw has been around the game of football for a long time- his grandfather was an NFL coach and his dad has been the head coach at Stanford for 12 years, winning two Rose Bowls. So while Shaw may have the smarts of a football player, he also boasts the talent. He can run, he can catch, he can cover and he can just play football. He was really good in coverage as a cornerback, with a couple of pass breakups. But he makes his biggest impact as a receiver with open field explosion.

Shaw joins a Bruins class that currently ranks No. 59 in the country.