Coldplay to play concert at Stanford Stadium next year
Stanford Stadium is more than a historic football venue, it is also a place to welcome some of the best talent in the world. Recently, Stanford’s arts program announced that the British band Coldplay would perform a show at the stadium, coming to The Farm on May 31, 2025.
With the band’s new album, Moon Music, releasing on Oct. 4, the group opted to add 10 North American shows to their current Music of the Spheres World Tour, hitting more US cities in May, June and July with the show in Stanford added for May. Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, Oct. 11 beginning at noon (PT). Put on by Stanford Live, an organization that brings performers in to promote experiences through performing arts, having Coldplay perform aligns with the university’s mission of not only presenting the performing arts, but also creating engagement opportunities for the students.
“Bringing this band to campus at this moment and inviting our community to be a part of this epic gathering around music is a milestone for the university,” said Deborah Cullinan, Stanford’s vice president for the arts. “The coming together of Stanford Live and Stanford Athletics, two organizations who possess a wealth of knowledge and expertise when it comes to large-scale events, is a partnership whose day has come because both organizations are committed to bringing excellent entertainment to our community.”
Coldplay’s new album is notable for how it sets a new standard in sustainability, with the LP (also known as vinyl) made from 100% recycled plastic bottles, with each record containing nine. The band is even promoting sustainability initiatives during their shows, with their current tour having produced nearly 60% less CO2 emissions than their previous stadium tour in 2016-17.
While the general public ticketing goes on sale this Friday, artist presale tickets go on sale on Thursday. A limited number of Infinity Tickets, tickets released for every Coldplay show and cost the equivalent of $20 per ticket to allow people to enjoy the show for a lower price, will also be available. Infinity Tickets are restricted to a maximum of two per buyer and must be bought in pairs.