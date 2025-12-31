Big Homie Project Shows Stanford Basketball's Impact in the Community

In athletics, players are often defined based on their on-court ability. Points, rebounds, turnovers often define an athlete. But sometimes it’s important to appreciate what happens off the court, and how great people these athletes truly are. Over the past six years, the Stanford men’s basketball team has proven that sports are more than just a game.

It all began in 2019 with Bay Area native Jacqueline Diep, whose upbringing and proximity to under-resourced communities shaped the mission from the start. Coming from humble beginnings, Diep understood the importance of access, mentorship, and opportunity—especially for young people who are often overlooked.

She co-founded the Big Homie Project alongside Stanford alum Remi Sobohemin, who shared a deep passion for impact and closing the opportunity and network gap for communities like East Palo Alto. Together, they built a platform that connected Stanford student-athletes with local youth in the East Palo Alto community, creating meaningful relationships rooted in mentorship and service.

During their time at Stanford, athletes such as DiJonai Carrington, Ousenni Bouda, Neil Begovich, and Spencer Jones were involved in the project, using their platforms to give back and engage with the community beyond the court.

Hoopin With Santa’ is one of the Big Homie Project’s longest-running initiatives. What started as a simple idea—leveraging a love for basketball and existing relationships to give back during the holidays—has grown into a meaningful annual tradition.

The event pairs students from the East Palo Alto community with Stanford men’s basketball players for a day of holiday shopping, connection, and mentorship. Over the past two years, head coach Kyle Smith has sponsored the initiative, helping it expand its reach.

Now in its sixth year, Hoopin With Santa continues to show how small acts, when done with intention, can create lasting impact far beyond the court.

In addition, the team extended 100 tickets to students and families for Stanford’s December 17th matchup with UT Arlington.

While Hoopin With Santa is a great opportunity to experience shopping for the holidays, the opportunity to work and build relationships with some of the best athletes in the world are a once in a lifetime experience.

Hoopin With Santa is truly an incredible event, bringing positives into children's lives, and helping them enjoy the holidays.

While it only lasts for a few hours, the impact of the Big Homie Project doesn’t end when the shopping carts are returned. In fact, it’s just the start. I spoke with three Stanford stars, Jaylen Blakes, Ryan Agarwal, and Evan Stinson, who mentioned how impactful their experiences truly are.

Blakes spent three years at Duke before transferring to Stanford for his senior year. In his final season, he turned into a star on and off the court.

“Being introduced to the Big Homie Project and Ms. Diep at Stanford was a tremendous opportunity for me to connect with young leaders in the Palo Alto area through sports and group conversations,” Blakes said. “It allowed me to mentor, be a big brother and develop authentic relationships with the kids.

"Through this partnership I was able to give back and make a positive impact in the community, a true passion of mine. Paying it forward, I shared my experiences and reminded them how powerful they are and that their dreams are truly attainable. I am very thankful for this experience, it was an honor and a true source of inspiration for me and the young kids in the program.“

Stanford guard Jaylen Blakes with his Hoopin With Santa buddy. | Jacqueline Diep

Agarwal has now been a Cardinal for four years, and is currently in his junior season at Stanford. While his fierce rebounding and three point shooting are inspirational on the court, his off the court influence seems almost, if not more impactful.

“I've worked with underprivileged kids throughout my years at Stanford and just helping support them has been a great opportunity for me to get in touch and help out with the community around Stanford a little bit more. And just being able to give back to the community is super specia,l and honestly is a great opportunity that Jacqueline started, and the project helps make it so much easier to do. So we appreciate them.”

Stinson is currently a sophomore at Stanford, and has been on the roster for two seasons. His passion on the court makes Stinson such a likeable player, and his work in the community proves it even more.

“Every time we get to do something with the Big Homie Project or working with Jacqueline, it’s close to your heart. It’s just great to be able to work with those kids and be a mentor for them. Being a good example for kids really keeps you in line, keeps your heart in line, and keeps your soul in line. Being able to build those relationships over time is actually probably the main thing that spoke to me this year.

"Over the years, guys like Donavin Young, Ryan Agarwal, and myself have been back to help tutor those kids as well. It's awesome to have that full circle moment, but definitely not a closed one because we're going to keep building those relationships.”

Stanford players Jaylen Blakes, Donavin Young, and Evan Stinson with Hoopin With Santa Buddies. | Jacqueline Diep

Through the Big Homie Project, Stanford athletes show that basketball is just the beginning—and that mentorship, leadership, and heart can leave a mark that lasts far beyond the court.

