Four-star defensive line target Enow Etta commits to Michigan

A big miss across the defensive line for Stanford

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford's depth across the defensive line is a work in progress to put it kindly. 

As it stands right now, the Cardinal may have to rely on walk-ons and underclassman to play meaningful snaps due to the fact that the unit is extremely thin. It appears to be a major area of concern in recruitment, as the defensive line is second only to the offensive line in terms of offers that they have sent out.

On Wednesday, Stanford missed out on a huge target that would have greatly bolstered the unit in four-star defensive lineman Enow Etta. The Texas native took to Twitter to announce that he will be committing to Michigan.

He chose Michigan over the likes of Michigan State, Utah, and of course Stanford. Even though he is new to football, Etta has found great success racking up 17 and 21.5 sacks in the past two seasons. 

In an interview with 247Sports, Etta explained why Michigan was the school for him saying:

“It was everything,” Etta told 247Sports shortly after going public with his plans. “They obviously have the track record and the education and the education was the most important thing to me. On the official visit I got to talk to the head of the Engineering School and Robotics and it was really a no brainer."

The Cardinal will have their work cut out for them when it comes to building the defensive line back up, especially since six of the nine EDGE recruits they have offered are committed elsewhere, and five of the 10 defensive linemen they offered are committed as well.

Four-star defensive line target Enow Etta commits to Michigan

