How Stanford's baseball might help with the recruitment of four-star QB Dylan Lonergan

Stanford needs to continue to build their quarterback room of the future in order to plan for the inevitable departure of Tanner McKee, who is considered by some to be the third best NFL quarterback prospect in 2023

Outside of McKee, there is no proven quarterback in waiting for the Cardinal which puts a ton of pressure on recruiting someone that can come in and contribute right away. Along with the fact that their academics limit the pool of players that they can recruit, the Cardinal have also been struggling of late causing speculation that the staff will be on the hot seat which also doesn't help. 

That is where Stanford's baseball team possibly comes into play for the recruitment of four-star quarterback Dylan Lonergan. The Georgia native is taking visits this month as he recently took one to Alabama, is taking one to South Carolina this weekend, and will be visiting Stanford on June 24. 

What does a baseball team have to do with the football team recruiting a quarterback you might ask, Lonergan is planning on playing both football and baseball at the next level. His father told 247Sports in an interview that they have been paying close attention to Stanford's baseball program and their postseason journey as well. 

While Lonergan's father expressed that they are not concerned that Alabama already has a quarterback in their class in four-star Eli Holstein, that may also help Stanford out during the visit. This gives Stanford the chance to not only sell him that he is the quarterback of the future, but has an immediate path to the field, whereas at Alabama Jalen Milroe is waiting in the wings to take over for Bryce Young. 

Not to mention, Stanford also has the appeal of being one of the best baseball programs in the country as they are currently the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA Baseball Tournament, and are two wins away from a trip to Omaha

The Cardinal will really need to sell what they bring to the table on June 24, as Lonergan currently holds multiple crystal ball predictions to South Carolina and seems like he is still very interested in Alabama. 

Lonergan is a a talented dual threat that according two 247Sports' Composite Rankings, ranks as the No. 93 player nationally, No. 9 at the quarterback position, and is the No. 6 player in Georgia. 

In his three seasons so far he has thrown for nearly 6,300 yards and 57 touchdowns, to just nine interceptions. He also is dynamic running the ball as he rushed for nearly 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns. On the diamond, he is already sitting in the low 90s, and is a strong pitching prospect.

Adding him to Stanford would do the baseball and football team wonders.

