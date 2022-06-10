Skip to main content
How to watch Stanford's Super Regional

The Cardinal are two wins away from advancing to Omaha make sure you are following along!

Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

After escaping what could be considered one of the toughest Regionals, the Stanford Cardinal are set to host UConn for their Super Regional matchup.

Based on what we saw during the Regional, it will be vital that the offense led by Eddie Park, Brock Jones, and Drew Bowser among others gets going, and quickly, as the pitching staff is a constant wildcard that cannot be trusted. That will be no easy task as UConn is currently sporting one of the hottest rotations in college baseball right now, as they were able to maintain a +1.5 run differential during their Regional. 

Unlike the Regional stage, the Super Regional is a best-of-three series, meaning that first team to two wins survives and advances to Omaha for the College World Series. 

In order to make it this far, the Cardinal had a comeback for the ages capped off by a Trevor Haskins walk off single to beat Texas State for their third win in two days. 

Even with the bats hot, outlets like 247Sports are calling for the Cardinal to be upset by the Huskies. 

Here is where and when (PST) you can watch the Cardinal attempt to prevent the aforementioned upset:

  • Game 1: Saturday, June 11, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
  • Game 2: Sunday, June 12, 4:00 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU
  • Game 3: Monday, June 13 (if necessary)

Stanford Cardinal pitcher Alex Williams (28) throws against the Arizona Wildcats at TD Ameritrade Park.
