Notre Dame Lands Former Stanford Relief Pitcher
Notre Dame has a new addition to their bullpen, while Stanford baseball has lost yet another player to the transfer portal. Former Stanford Cardinal relief pitcher Ty Uber has not only announced that he will be entering the transfer portal, but has committed to the University of Notre Dame. He is Stanford’s fourth player to enter, and second to commit.
Taking a look back at Uber’s career, he was a big help to Stanford. As a freshman, Uber was a mix between a starter and reliever, pitching in 18 games, starting ten. In his 48.2 innings pitched, Uber stayed just under a five ERA (4.99) and was a solid piece to the Cardinal’s Pac 12 title run and Omaha appearance.
As a sophomore, Uber truly found his role as a reliever. However, appearing in just 13 games and pitching 21 innings saw him go under his freshman totals. His ERA bounced way up too, sitting at 9.86.
Uber missed the entire 2024 season due to an injury. It was a season to forget though, as the Cardinal won just 22 games, partially due to Uber’s absence. It meant he was due for a comeback in his senior year. Uber had a similar stint to his freshman year. He pitched in 24 games, racking up 35 innings of work, but still kept a similar ERA to freshman year, at 5.14.
The big difference between than freshman and senior season is that his walk rate increased from 4.8 per nine to 5.4 per nine, while his strikeout rate dropped from 9.1 per nine to 7.5. Some of this could likely be attributed to his continued return from injury, on top of his continued development.
Uber had a good career for the Cardinal, as he was a consistently solid relief arm throughout the back half of games, and had some great performances for the Cardinal throughout his career.
After four years at Stanford, he left in the portal and committed to Notre Dame for one more shot at improving his draft stock as a grad transfer. For Cardinal fans, watching an important piece leave for a rival school is a tough feeling. However, this move will only add to the rivalry, and we will not only talk about Stanford vs Notre Dame on the gridiron, but on the diamond, too.
With the Irish, Uber will surely provide solid innings and be an important piece as Notre Dame competes in the ACC.