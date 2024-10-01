Stanford basketball lands commitment from Latvian big man
The Kyle Smith era in Palo Alto is starting to attract talent from all over the world. With four players signed as part of this year’s recruiting class, the Cardinal have started to shift focus on putting together their 2025 class and have landed their first prospect, getting a commitment from Latvian star Kristers Skrinda over the weekend.
A 6-foot-10 forward that currently plays in the Latvian Estonian Basketball league, Skrinda has been a star on the biggest of stages, playing for the Latvian U18 National Team at this year’s European Championship and averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds and two assists while shooting 44% from the three point line.
Strong play in his domestic league earned him an All-Star Five spot this year after he was dominant in the Latvian U19 championship, averaging 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists per game. He also won a silver medal in the Latvian Basketball League and in the past, he has also won the MVP of the Latvian U17 finals.
Skrinda’s commitment brings a big time player to Palo Alto and with him opting to join the Cardinal, it shows how committed the program is to following its goal of targeting more international players to join the team.
He seems pretty committed to joining the Stanford basketball program.