Stanford commit Cameron Brandt to wait until February to sign

Stanford like every program across the nation had hopes that they would be able to sign every recruit that committed to the school.

While they were close to that goal and Troy Taylor made sure to emphasize that every recruit's offer still stood even though they were offered by the previous staff, Stanford had two players of their 16 person class elect not to sign. Four-star running back LJ Martin, and three-star defensive lineman Cameron Brandt both decided to hold off on putting pen to paper.

According to a report by 247Sports, the Sierra Canyon defensive lineman is remaining committed to Stanford, but said he will wait until February to sign his letter of intent. Brandt cited wanting to wait to see how the defensive staff shakes out saying:

“They really haven’t hired a defensive staff yet. I want to see who my position coach will be and the style of defense they plan to run before I made a final decision.”

Something that was emulated by three-star Oregon commit Solomon Davis who the Cardinal attempted to add to their class as a late addition.

Brandt told 247Sports that he has been hearing from Michigan, Cal, Texas, UCLA, and Washington.

With the hiring of Bobby April III as the defensive coordinator, who is renowned for his recruiting ability, Stanford will have a punchers chance to win Brandt over again.