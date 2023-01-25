Stanford flips 2023 DT Braden Marceau-Olayinka from Columbia

On Monday, Stanford's 2023 class gained another member after 2023 defensive tackle Braden Marceau-Olayinka flipped his commitment from Columbia.

The Massachusetts native had been committed to Columbia since July, but following a visit to Stanford over the weekend he knew the Farm is where he wanted to be. He took to social media to announce his decision saying:

“At this time I’ve made the decision to decommit from Columbia University,” Marceau-Olayinka announced on Twitter. “I have nothing but the utmost respect and love for the amazing coaches, faculty, and players at Columbia who have welcomed me with love and compassion. I’d like to thank God for making everything possible and I know he has a plan for me. What that being said, I’m elated to announce my commitment to Stanford University! Massive thank you to all the Stanford Coaches…GO CARDINAL”

Stanford comes in as his only Power 5 offer, and he will need to put on some weight considering he is 265-pounds, but he will add depth across the defensive line.