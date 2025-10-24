Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Stanford vs. Miami
Coming off of an upset win over Florida State last week, the Stanford Cardinal (3-4, 2-2 ACC) will hit the road once again for what could be their toughest test of the season—a matchup against No. 9 Miami.
Needing a win to surpass their win total from the previous four seasons, as well as put themselves in a better position for a bowl game appearance, the Cardinal will go into Hard Rock Stadium locked in.
The final game of a brutal three-game gauntlet, the Cardinal will face a Miami team that has a bitter taste in its mouth from a heartbreaking 24-21 loss to Louisville last week. Needing a win to keep their national title odds high, the Hurricanes will play very hungry and will certainly pose a tough challenge for the rebuilding Cardinal.
Listed as massive underdogs, the Cardinal are eager to shock the world again and take down a team that is considered a heavy favorite to win it all. Hoping to go back home with a .500 record and their most wins in a non-COVID season since 2019, the Cardinal will have the odds stacked against them, but they've shown improvement each and every week of the season thus far.
Game Information
When: Saturday, Oct. 25, 4:00 p.m. (PT)
Where: Hard Rock Stadium
How to Watch: ESPN
Spread: Miami (-29.5)
Moneyline: Miami (-20000), Stanford (+3500)
Total: O/U 45.5
*Betting odds provided by Fox Sports and are used here as a reference point, not betting advice*
Players to Watch - Stanford
TE Sam Roush
Entering the season, Roush was considered a cornerstone player for this year's Stanford team, named one of two season-long team captains alongside Collin Wright. Considered a potential NFL prospect, Roush had a good year in 2024 that set him up for an even bigger 2025.
But to start off this season, Roush had a small role on the offense, catching only four passes for eight yards combined over the first two games.
But lately, Roush has found his footing and has become a major weapon for quarterback Ben Gulbranson. Having 24 catches for 282 yards and a pair of touchdowns this season, Roush's last few games have been dominant, including a six-catch for 63 yard game against Florida State.
His best game of the season came against SMU, when he caught eight passes for 89 yards and led the way for the offense despite a loss.
Against Miami, Roush will need to have a big game if the Cardinal want to see any success against a tough Miami team. And with the Hurricanes defense being extremely talented, Stanford will need to lean on its best players. Look for Roush to be very involved this week.
LB Jahsiah Galvan
Early in the season, Galvan played a very limited role, making only two tackles in the Hawaii game before not making another appearance until the SMU game. But it was that game against the Mustangs that Galvan earned himself a sizable role for the rest of the season when he was forced to step it up big time with Matt Rose suspended for the first half due to a targeting call.
And in that SMU game, Galvan recorded the first of two consecutive games with 10 or more tackles.
Then came the win over Florida State where the former University of Northern Iowa standout made 10 total tackles (six solo) while helping the defense contain FSU's high level offense en route to an upset win. This week, Mitch Leigber will be missing the first half after a targeting call last weekend, meaning that Galvan with have a big opportunity to make an impact.
Miami's offense is the best that Stanford will have faced all season up to this point, meaning that everyone on the Cardinal will need to play their best game. With Galvan having a good run of solid performances, this game will be a good test to see just how good he is.
OT Kahlil House
Stanford's offensive line has been inconsistent all year long, with injuries and no playing up to the Cardinal standard plaguing Stanford's offense, especially the run game. Facing a team with a lot of size, Stanford's line will have its work cut out for them against Miami, a program that boasts a lot of future NFL players.
But House, a sophomore from Warner Robbins, Georgia, has become a staple for Stanford since joining the program, and has the chance to really separate himself from the pack when going up against the Hurricanes defensive line.
Last season, House appeared in 11 games (10 starts), missing one due to injury, and ended up becoming a star for an otherwise underwhelming Cardinal offensive line in 2024. Now, House is looking to be the guy on the line that Stanford builds around.
The Cardinal offense will need to be very effective against the Hurricanes this weekend to have a chance. That starts with the offensive line providing QB Ben Gulbranson with time in the pocket, which opens up a lot of possibilities for the team. It will be interesting to see how House fares.
Players to Watch - Miami
QB Carson Beck
A highly touted recruit out of high school, Beck started his college career at Georgia, winning back-to-back national titles in 2021 and 2022 as the backup quarterback. Taking over as the starter in 2023, Beck put together a strong campaign, helping the Bulldogs finish 13-1 and win the Orange Bowl, and was a Second-team All-SEC selection.
Everything was going well for Beck at Georgia. That was until 2024, when struggles and a season-ending shoulder injury in the SEC Championship led to him entering the transfer portal, where he ended up at Miami for his final season of eligibility.
And so far, Beck has managed to revive his career at Miami. Completing 73% of his passes for 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions, Beck has looked like a Heisman candidate for much of the season, and has the No. 9 ranked Hurricanes sitting at 5-1 and in serious contention for a national title.
But after a four interception game in a 24-21 loss to Louisville last week, Beck will play with a massive chip on his shoulder this week against the Cardinal. Needing a win in order to keep their championship hopes alive, and with Beck angry after last week, it will be a long night for the Cardinal if they cannot contain the 6-foot-4 signal caller.
RB Mark Fletcher Jr.
Over his time at Miami, Fletcher Jr. has gotten better each and every season, evolving into a key piece to the Hurricanes offense. This season, Fletcher Jr. is on pace for his best season yet, already rushing for nearly 450 yards with no signs of slowing down. Stanford has been inconsistent against the run this year, but a good performance could go a long way for the Cardinal.
So far this season, Fletcher Jr. has 86 carries for 446 yards and six touchdowns, while averaging 5.2 yards per carry. His best game of the season came over a two week stretch, where he combined for 40 carries for 236 yards and three touchdowns in wins over USF and Florida, respectively.
Miami will rely on Fletcher Jr. heavily this week and given his success running the ball, it would not at all be a surprise to see him take over the game. For Stanford, they will need to be ready for his physicality and his toughness to bring him down.
DL Akheem Mesidor
Miami is known for its size, with both its offensive and defensive lines having big boys. And Mesidor fits the mold when you think of size. Standing at 6-3, 280 pounds, Mesidor is not only big, but he is extremely athletic, with a very knack for getting off of blocks and getting to the quarterback.
This season, Mesidor has 28 tackles and 3.5 sacks and has continued his big role for the Hurricanes. A two-year standout at West Virginia, Mesidor is in his fourth season with Miami. After missing almost all of the 2023 season due to an injury, he came back in 2024 and dominated for a Miami team that finished 10-3.
Gulbranson will be under pressure a lot in this game, especially by Mesidor. If Stanford wants any chance of winning this game, the line will need to be ready for everything that comes their way.
By the Numbers
6 - Number of Times Stanford Will Have Played a Team for the First Time Since Joining ACC
Facing Miami for the first time ever, this will be the sixth time that Stanford will have faced a program for the first time since joining the ACC. This will mark Stanford's third and final of their first-time matchups, with games against Virginia, Florida State and Miami.
2011 - Last Stanford played inside Hard Rock Stadium
Stanford is returning to play in Hard Rock Stadium for the first time since 2011, and will look to repeat the good luck that came their way last time. Facing Virginia Tech in the 2011 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock, the Cardinal won 40-12 behind four passing touchdowns from Andrew Luck.
It was the first time since 1996 that Stanford won a bowl game, with that specific bowl win capping off a school best 12-win season.
2-1 - Stanford's all-time record against teams from Florida
After beating Florida State last week, the Cardinal are now 2-1 all-time against schools from Florida, also playing UCF twice. The first time in 2015 at Stanford Stadium in a 31-7 win and the second time in 2019 in Orlando in a 45-27 loss.
Score Prediction
Miami 42, Stanford 10
Miami is unquestionably the best team that Stanford will face all season. Falling just short last season, the Hurricanes went all-in on assembling a national title caliber roster for 2025, and aside from that three point loss to Louisville, they have looked every bit like a team that is ready to win it all.
And this game has all the makings to be a very, very long night for the Cardinal. A loss last week put's Miami in urgent win-now mode, with another loss potentially ending their national title hopes.
Getting another chance to play in front of their home crowd against a Stanford team that is considered inferior will fire up the Hurricanes and have them play with a little bit more passion. This will spell trouble for Stanford.
Add that to the fact that the Hurricanes boast a lot of NFL talent, and you have a game that could become a blowout.
The Cardinal will definitely play hard and will give it everything that they've got, but it would be hard to imagine a world where they come out on top in this one without a number of breaks. Miami will win this game comfortably and get its season back on track.