Stanford Football Is Back: Cardinal Land Four-Star QB in Program-Defining Commit

Stanford football is cooking. Ushering in a new era with the hiring of head coach Tavita Pritchard, the Cardinal have been hard at work since, eager to return to being a perennial contender, while also proving they have what it takes to compete for both an ACC title and for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Since Pritchard has taken over, things have taken a turn for the better, with a lot more attention being paid to Stanford. And on Thursday, the Cardinal landed a big time prospect that poses the question — is Stanford football back?

Signing four-star quarterback Sione Kaho out of Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Washington, the Cardinal have landed a guy who has a very high ceiling and the potential to be a big name in college football.

A three-year starter in high school and highly touted since early on in his high school days, Kaho chose Stanford over nearly a dozen offers, receiving interest from Oregon, Arizona State, BYU, Cal and his hometown program, Washington. But now Kaho will take his talents to The Farm, where he will look to compete to be the starting quarterback in 2027.

What Kaho brings to the Farm

Lots of connections between Kaho and Tavita Pritchard, who both come from Tacoma, Wa. Pritchard also overlapped in the Washington Commanders organization with Kaho’s older brother, former Alabama and UCLA linebacker Ale Kaho.



Big get for Stanford and Pritchard’s debut class. https://t.co/ebUXymw9AE — Eli Lederman (@ByEliLederman) April 30, 2026

Kaho will join a very competitive quarterback room at Stanford that also consists of former top recruit, Michael Mitchell Jr., but considering the Cardinal's inconsistent quarterback play in recent seasons, a crowded room is a welcome sign.

Kaho, who threw for over 2,000 yards, 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions as a junior, has a lot of experience in high leverage, competitive moments. While Mitchell Jr. may have the upper hand to start next year given that he'll be joining the program in 2026, Kaho should get a considerable look.

It also helps that Pritchard has a strong track record of success in the NFL. A big part of the Washington Commanders' NFC Championship game run in 2024, where he helped develop Jayden Daniels into the Offensive Rookie of the Year, Pritchard has shown that he is a quarterback whisperer. Having another legend on campus in Andrew Luck has to sweeten the deal too.

For Kaho, a guy with NFL aspirations, teaming up with Pritchard is the perfect opportunity to grow his game. Combine that with the Cardinal quarterback situation far from figured out, and Kaho will be putting himself in a situation where he can not only develop his game to where he wants it to be, but cement himself as a true star in college football.

Getting Kaho is a massive step forward for the Cardinal. For years, the program struggled to land high-level recruits, a major factor in why the team finished with a 3-9 record every season from 2021 to 2023. But now, Kaho could start a trend and open the floodgates for more highly touted prospects to take their talents to the Farm and put their faith in Pritchard and his staff.