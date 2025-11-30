Stanford Lands Commitment From Three-Star QB After Flipping from Vanderbilt
The Stanford Cardinal are on a roll, folks. In the span of a week, they have earned the elusive fourth win of the season for the first time since 2020, beat their arch nemesis in the California Golden Bears, and on Friday, they announced that Tavita Pritchard would be returning to The Farm to lead the football program into the future with Andrew Luck.
Then on Saturday, the good news kept coming, as it was reported that the Cardinal had landed San Francisco (Calif.) Riordan quarterback Michael Mitchell, a three-star prospect according to Rivals/On3.
Two weeks ago, Mitchell de-commited from Vanderbilt, leading plenty to speculate that he could be headed to Stanford. According to Greg Biggins, the Cardinal had offered him in the summer, and then stayed on him throughout the fall. He was also at last week's Big Game, where Stanford took care of business against the Golden Bears.
Mitchell is listed at 5-foot-10, so he's a little undersized for a QB, but the scouting reports say that he's an undersized quarterback worth taking a bet on.
From Biggins: "He’s accurate to all three levels of the field, throws a tight, catchable ball and is a high level processor who throws with timing and anticipation. Mitchell moves well in and out of the pocket, is poised beyond his years and is a natural leader who should develop in to a multi-year starter for the Cardinal."
In addition to Stanford and Vanderbilt, Mitchell was also offered at Cal, Oregon State, San José State, Arizona State and Hawaii, among others. 247 Sports did a full video interview with him at the beginning of October that is worth a look.
Over at Max Preps, they have Mitchell completing 189-of-279 passes for 3,471 yards and 46 touchdown passes. That's good for a career-high 67.7% completion percentage this season, along with an average of 289.3 yards per game.
The big question now will be how hit ends up fitting into the QB room for Stanford next fall. As things stand right now, Elijah Brown is getting the starting nod to finish out the season, but with the coaching change, there is a chance that he could end up looking to see what's available to him in the transfer portal.
With Ben Gulbranson in his senior season, a departure from Brown would leave the Cardinal with a wide open QB competition. Mitchell will be on the roster, along with redshirt sophomore Myles Jackson, redshirt junior Charlie Mirer, and redshirt sophomore Dylan Rizk as the current options on the roster.
With Andrew Luck as the Cardinal GM and returning QB Tavita Pritchard set to serve as the head coach, they'll be ready to coach up the next crop of Stanford QBs.