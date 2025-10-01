Stanford Football Lands Commitment from Four-Star Recruit
Stanford football keeps building for the future, and with every player they land, that future gets a little brighter. In the midst of their first season under head coach Frank Reich and general manager Andrew Luck, the Cardinal are still making time to add talent for future seasons.
Earlier this week, the Cardinal announced that they landed a commitment from four-star punter, Aditya Kaul. Kaul, a native of Atlanta, Georgia, chose Stanford over offers from Duke, Army and Air Force.
Ranked the No. 3 punter according to Kohl's Professional Camps, Kaul is an elite punting prospect, and with current starter Aidan Flintoft entering his senior year next year, Kaul could come in and use his first season to develop before taking over as the starter following Flintoft's departure. But Kaul is also a highly rated kicker, giving him added versatility for the Cardinal to work with.
Punter is often an overlooked position, but having an elite punter is very important for a team's success at any level. Signing a guy like Kaul gives Stanford a guy that can flip field position really well and prevent opponents from starting drives with good field position. Those extra yards can be the difference between a win and a loss in a tight contest.
Still trying to figure out an identity on offense, the Cardinal are a program that punts a good amount, which could be good for Kaul if he eventually takes over as the starter.
Kohl's released its assessment of Kaul, having very high praise for Stanford's newest star.
"Kaul attended Kohl’s National Scholarship Camp in July of 2025. At camp, he scored 109.8 points in punting," the statement said. "He showed he has great college potential as a punter and is someone to watch during his senior season.
"Kaul is a D1 punter and has consistently performed at a high level over the last couple of years! Kaul had a great showing at the 2025 Southern Showcase in May. He won the punt competition and looked refined in the punt drill work phase of camp. He is ready to have a big summer in front of college coaches. He scored 113.5 points during the punt charting phase of camp.
"At the Underclassman Challenge in January, he scored 109.85 points in punting at the event. Kaul had many punts that traveled over 50 yards from the line of scrimmage. He had another solid showing at the 2024 Kohl’s Southern Winter Showcase," Kohl's added.
"He scored 99.62 points in the punt charting and produced some well struck footballs in tough conditions. His biggest charted punt at camp was 57 yards with 4.18 seconds of hang time. At the 2024 Kohl’s National Scholarship Camp, Kaul scored 104.98 points in punting, 12 points on field goals, and 92.8 points on kick-offs.
"His punt score of 104.98 points was better than many 2025 players who have D1 offers. Kaul also had a good showing in the rain at the 2024 Dec Southern Showcase. He scored 99.62 points at that event."
Stanford is working to build its offense even more so that the team can really establish an identity and find a rhythm, which would hopefully lead to fewer chances for punts. But now that Stanford was able to bring in Kaul, they are in good shape regardless of how the offense plays, and he could be a piece that in an unsung standout for the program before long.