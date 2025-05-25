Stanford Football Lands Commitment From Three-Star Linebacker
Stanford football continues to add more pieces. Even through a major roster reconstruction, the Cardinal are finding success in recruiting talent, adding three-star linebacker Lucas Shanafelt on Saturday. Shanafelt, a native from Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, chose to take his talents to California over offers from 13 other schools.
Taking his unofficial visit to The Farm on April 7, Shanafelt instantly felt at home on campus, choosing to commit before his official visit in early June. Picking Stanford over schools such as Akron, Buffalo, Pittsburgh and Purdue, among others.
He also had a handful of Ivy League schools interested such as Harvard and Pennsylvania. But with the potential to fight for more immediate playing time, Stanford ended up being the best choice for Shanafelt.
Normally a defensive end, Shanafelt's 6-foot-2, 235 pound frame makes him more likely to line up as a linebacker at the next level, with his physicality and ability to get to the ball and make a play something that Stanford is in dire need of.
With edge rusher David Bailey transferring and linebackers Tristan Sinclair and Gaethan Bernadel out of eligibility, Shanafelt could look to make up for the lost production.
Shanafelt's pass coverage skills are what make him that much more valuable. For the past couple of seasons, and particularly last season, the Cardinal struggled defensively but especially when it came to defending the pass. With Shanafelt in the mix, Stanford now adds someone who can help them improve a major weakness from last season.
It is still unknown what identity the Cardinal will have under new head coach Frank Reich, but with a lot of NFL presence in the program-- Reich and general manager, Andrew Luck, the Cardinal are expected to go all-in on competing this season. Coming off of four straight 3-9 seasons, the goal for this season is to not only improve, but also look to contend for a bowl game for the first time since 2018.