Stanford Football Lands Four-Star Offensive Lineman
The Cardinal continue to build for the future. As 2025 training camp fast approaches, the Stanford Cardinal keep looking ahead and putting full focus on assembling a strong recruiting class for 2026. And as of this week, the Cardinal added more starpower to that recruiting class, getting a commitment from four-star offensive lineman, Jalayne Miller.
Choosing Stanford over 23 other offers, notably from schools such as Wisconsin, Auburn, Arizona State, BYU and California among others, the 6-foot-5, 305 pound Miller is ranked as a top-five player in the state of Arizona and is a star for Desert Edge High School. In his junior season, where he carried on as the starting left tackle, he helped guide the Scorpions to a Conference 5A Arizona State title.
Miller brings a lot of versatility to the Cardinal, which could prove very useful given the amount of roster turnover that Stanford experienced this offseason. Playing exclusively left tackle in high school, his frame could make a him a candidate to slide inside in college and provide depth at offensive guard.
But one area that Miller can prove his worth very quickly in is his physicality. Known for his high motor that sees him play through the whistle, the Cardinal know that Miller will give it his all every single play. He is also elite at both run and pass blocking, which could give the Cardinal offense the chance to really open up.
Talent wise, Miller is the perfect fit for the Cardinal, and in terms of how much he will help a struggling line, his addition will do wonders. Allowing 39 opponent sacks last season, the Cardinal being unable to provide adequate protection for the quarterback contributed largely to the inconsistencies at the position. In terms of the run game, the Cardinal failed to have a 1,000 rusher for the seventh straight season.
For the Cardinal to have a real turnaround, they're going to need to build out that offensive line, which has seemed to be an area of focus during the recruiting process this offseason.
2025 will be a big test for the Cardinal and will give more indication about the direction of the program. Non-conference matchups feature meetings with Notre Dame and BYU-- the former of which finished as the national runner-ups in 2024.
In terms of big ACC games, the Cardinal will face SMU, Miami, Florida State and North Carolina-- all teams that could be a force this season. If the Cardinal are able to be competitive in an otherwise tough conference, excitement about the future could rise.