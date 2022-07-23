Skip to main content
Stanford lands commitment from four-star tight end Walker Lyons

Stanford adds another elite tight end and highest ranked recruit of their class in four-star Walker Lyons
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford's 2023 recruiting class is continuing to rise up the ranks after landing their second commit in the last week. 

Four-star tight end, Walker Lyons, out of Folsom, California took to Twitter to announce that he is joining Stanford's 2023 recruiting class. 

Lyons is the highest ranked recruit of the class, as he comes in as the No. 87 recruit according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. He chose Stanford over schools such as Ohio State, Utah, and BYU among others. He along with Texas native and four-star tight end Jaden Platt headline the class that now ranks as the No. 35 class in the country.

Here is what 247Sports' National Recruiting Expert Chris Singletary had to say about Lyons:

He lines up both attached to the core as an inline tightened as well as in the slot position. He does a nice job of getting off the ball and into his route pattern from either alignment. With good body quickness and strength he has no issue getting off of press coverage. Can create separation with body position and enough burst to get away from defenders. Displays very good body control to make 50/50 catches and use his jumping ability to make contested catches. Runs all the route patterns very well and precisely. Finds the soft spots in zone coverages to be a safety net for the quarterback. Understands how to set defenders up with route depth and stemming them to give the quarterback an easy throwing lane. Possesses enough speed to create rac for chunk plays. Willing to go across the middle and make tough catches in traffic. Even though he is not asked to do it often, he is more than an adequate blocker who will put his face on an opponent and drive them off the ball.

Adding Lyons to the class may also help with the recruitment of 2024 quarterback Austin Mack, who happens to be Lyons' quarterback at Folsom.

