Stanford lands commitment from offensive tackle Charlie Symonds

After backing off his commitment from North Carolina State, 6-foot-8 offensive lineman Charlie Symonds took a visit to Palo Alto.

Clearly that visit went extremely well, as the Connecticut native is now apart of Stanford's recruiting class after announce his commitment via Twitter.

He identified the academics and possible opportunities as too hard to pass up in an interview with 247Sports saying:

"Stanford is a great school and it's an opportunity that is hard to pass up," Symonds said. "Over the weekend, I got a chance to spend time with (offensive line) coach (Klayton) Adams and coach (Troy) Taylor, and they are definitely building a culture of winning, which is obviously something that needs to be important at a place like Stanford."

He also explained that the excitement and creativity of Troy Taylor enticed him saying:

"Coach Taylor, he knows how to score points," Symonds said. "His offense is awesome, it's dynamic, it's something I'd love be a part of and he comes from a long culture of winning. I want to be a part of the rebuild of Stanford. I think it would be really cool to be a part of it."

Symonds also held offers from schools such as Duke, Michigan State, and Cal.

Stanford now holds the No. 40 class in 247Sports recruiting rankings.