Stanford Lands Point Guard with Upside
Stanford basketball has just signed their first transfer of the offseason, and it could have a huge impact on the Cardinal's season in 2025-26. Jeremy Dent-Smith has officially committed to the Stanford Cardinal, after two seasons at Cal-State Dominguez Hills.
As a freshman, Dent-Smith was a good piece on a solid team. He played 26 games, averaging 6.4 points per game, and even earning six starts. The Toros made the NCAA tournament as well, but fell in the first round to Central Washington. Regardless, a 22-8 season was no easy feat.
Going into his sophomore season, he averaged 17.9 points and won Conference Player of the Year, a massive step up from the year before. He was also a great leader, and put his team in a position to be a top team in the tournament after a 24-6 regular season and a Conference Championship.
The Toros made the tournament as a two seed, and started things off with a victory over Northwest Nazarene, where Dent-Smith put up 13 points and 10 rebounds. In game two, they got revenge on Central Washington, and Dent-Smith scored 17. They then took down Point Loma to reach the elite eight.
Despite a great season, Cal State Dominguez Hills was reseeded as the seventh best of eight, but luckily they didn’t let it get to them. A 19-point and seven rebound effort from Dent-Smith put them in the Final Four, where they beat Dallas Baptist with ease, led by 33 from Dent-Smith.
In an incredible Cinderella story, Cal State Dominguez Hills was in the National Championship, but right in front of them was Nova Southeastern, the 2023 Champion. In a heartbreaker, 27 points and 10 rebounds from Dent-Smith was not enough as they fell to the Sharks, 74-73.
No matter how disappointing the season ended, it was legendary to say the least. 30 wins, a conference championship, and a national championship appearance was quite the resume, and therefore Dent-Smith attempted to make the jump to the FBS level.
On Monday, he committed to Stanford.
Although Division II transfers have been overlooked in recent memory, there are actually some very notable players from last season that have had success. Bennett Stirtz, a Drake player, was a Division II transfer who averaged 19 points per game, and led the Bulldogs to a second round appearance.
Also, UC San Diego’s top four players during their run to the NCAA Tournament also previously played for DII schools. All around the country, on national stages, Division II players have succeeded, and Dent-Smith should be no different.
This is a massive signing for the Cardinal, and the addition of Dent-Smith could be the boost Stanford has been looking for following some key losses this offseason.