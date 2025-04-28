Stanford May Have a Developing Quarterback Controversy
Stanford has added another quarterback to their depth chart. Dylan Rizk, a quarterback out of UCF, has just signed on with the Cardinal. Rizk entered the portal on April 9, and has since visited Florida Atlantic, Western Kentucky, and Tulane per Max Olson of ESPN.
From Delray Beach, FL, Rizk committed to the UCF Knights over 12 other schools, notably Indiana, Michigan State, Kentucky, and Northwestern. The move wasn’t too shocking though, as Rizk decided to stay relatively close to home. Although Rizk came in as the third string quarterback, he started four games to end the season.
KJ Jefferson was the expected starter, after a great season at Arkansas, where he was supposed to break out and lead the Knights. He was benched just five games in, after an 11 point loss to Florida.
The Knights gave the keys to Jaccuri Brown, who started three games, but was benched after a poor two interception start against BYU. Rizk was brought in and given the opportunity to lead the charge against the Cougars, and never looked back.
He threw for a touchdown and 102 yards, going 6-for-10 on pass attempts against an undefeated BYU program, and the Knights lost by just 13. Rizk went for 904 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions to finish out the season. Most notably, he threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-12 win over the Arizona Wildcats.
Rizk enters a stacked QB room at Stanford. Elijah Brown seems to be the bonafide starter, but Myles Jackson seems like he could be a great backup option. With Rizk coming in, things will become way more competitive.
Not too many people are talking about it, but Stanford has done a good job of building up their quarterback and wide receiver depth, which will help them compete in the tough ACC.
Head coach Frank Reich has been making big moves. In just a few weeks, the Cardinal staff have done a good job revamping the roster, and hopefully are not done yet.
Stanford could have a bounce back season if they continue to make key additions to the program for the 2025 season.