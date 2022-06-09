Skip to main content
Stanford set to host four-star Jacobe Johnson

The dynamic athlete is set to visit the Farm

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

After his visit to Oklahoma, four-star athlete Jacobe Johnson has a few more visits to take, with one of them being to Stanford. 

According to 247Sports (exclusive content) Johnson is set to visit Alabama, Michigan, and then Stanford at the end of the month. Having the last visit can be a major advantage for the Cardinal as they will be the last school he sees before he really thinks about where he will play his college football. 

Johnson is an elite athlete that also holds major Division one offers to play basketball as well. He also plays both ways on the gridiron as he is a receiver and defensive back that is as equally good at both positions. 

Here is 247Sports' Midlands Regional Recruiting Analyst Gabe Brooks' breakdown of Johnson:

Big-framed athlete with early experience at receiver, but primarily in the secondary. Good height with plenty of frame space. Two-sport standout in football and basketball with high-major offers in both. Good ball skills. Dexterous, skilled athlete. Flashes some close-quarters pop as a defender. Instinctive player who shows encouraging coverage awareness. Good functional athlete but can add some twitch. Seems very high-floor with potential to become early-round NFL Draft pick.

The Oklahoma native ranks as the No. 134 player nationally, No. 10 player at his position, and the No. 4 player in the state of Oklahoma. 

His visit to Oklahoma seems to have gone as well as it could have, as 247Sports' Director of Football Recruiting, Steve Wiltfong, entered a crystal ball prediction in the Sooners' favor for Johnson just days later. 

Stanford has their work cut out for them if they want any chance at landing him.

