Two-sport star and Stanford target Dylan Lonergan announces commitment date

There are recruits out there that can come in and make an impact right away, but then there are the select few that can come in and make an impact on two teams at the same time.

That's exactly what you are getting in four-star quarterback Dylan Lonergan.

The four-star out of Georgia is a star at the quarterback position, and is also a very talented pitcher who plans to play both baseball and football in college. Lonergan ranks as the No. 93 player in the country, No. 9 quarterback, and as the No. 6 player in Georgia according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

Lonergan took to Twitter to announce that he will be announcing his commitment at the beginning of July.

He has already taken two of his three visits seeing both Alabama and South Carolina, and is scheduled to visit Stanford on June 24.

While he does hold three crystal ball predictions in favor of South Carolina, David Shaw and company have a major opportunity to impress him on his last visit and maybe sway him towards Stanford.

In three seasons he has thrown for nearly 6,300 yards and 57 touchdowns, to just nine interceptions. He also is dynamic running the ball as he rushed for nearly 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns. On the diamond, his fast ball is already sitting in the low 90s.