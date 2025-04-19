UCF Lands Ex-Stanford Wide Receiver
Another Stanford football portal player has found a new home. With the Cardinal program firing head coach, Troy Taylor, a few weeks ago and hiring an interim head coach in Frank Reich, a handful of players opted to put their name in the transfer portal in search of a fresh start.
And it looks like another one of those players, wide receiver Mudia Reuben, has found that home, as it was revealed this week that he was taking his talents to University of South Florida.
Reuben, who chose USF over offers from programs such as North Carolina and West Virginia, could potentially be an immediate impact player for the Bulls, who are in dire need of help at the wide receiver position after losing 2024 star Sean Atkins to the NFL Draft.
Expected to be a big piece for Stanford last season, Reuben suffered a foot injury in the team's fourth game of the season that resulted in him missing the rest of the year.
In total, Reuben caught four passes for 31 yards and one touchdown. Limited to five catches for 53 yards and two touchdowns as a true freshman in 2022, Reuben's best season as a Cardinal came in 2023 when he caught 15 passes for 199 yards.
Reuben is the ideal fit for USF's offense. Standing at six-foot-two, 205 pounds, Reuben adds size to head coach Alex Golesh's offense and gives the Bulls a big body, redzone threat that can line up on the outside. Known for his physicality and high motor, Reuben could help USF's offense continue to flourish even though they've lost a number of key starters from last season.
A highly touted three-star recruit coming out of Park Hill South High School in Kansas City, Missouri, Reuben chose Stanford over offers from Vanderbilt, Air Force, Kansas, Kansas State and Tulane among others.
With two years of eligibility still remaining and a fresh start upon him, Reuben will now have his sights set on proving he still is that highly touted player and will look to put up the numbers that he knows he is capable of.