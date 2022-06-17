Skip to main content
Brock Jones viewed as the top MLB Draft prospect in Omaha

The Stanford centerfielder's talent is hard to ignore

It is no secret that there are a handful of MLB prospects in Omaha participating in the College World Series, as the best teams in the sport will have some of the brightest talent. 

247Sports ranked the top 12 2022 MLB Draft prospects in Omaha, and Stanford's center fielder Brock Jones came in as the No. 1 overall prospect. Here is what they said about why Jones is such an intriguing prospect:

"Jones is part of a deep Stanford lineup that can hit for average or power. The upside is quite high here, as Jones is hitting .327 with 20 home runs and 56 RBI as one of the Cardinal's top power hitters. Jones also leads the team in walks and owns a sky-high on-base percentage of .455."

They also touched on the flaws in Jones' game, but did mention that it should be fixable saying:

"If there is an issue here, it is Jones' discipline at the plate. Jones leads the Cardinal with 75 strikeouts and, at times, has a tendency to swing at pitches that he has no business offering that. But that is a trait that should be coachable."

Jones will look to help lift Stanford over Arkansas in their opening matchup against Arkansas on Saturday, and also to avenge their loss to Vanderbilt in last season's World Series. 

The Cardinal have beaten the Razorbacks before earlier in the season, but as of late the team's pitching staff has hit a wall putting a ton of pressure on Jones and the rest of Stanford's hitters to put up a lot of runs in order to keep them in games. 

While Jones and company love swinging the sticks, if the pitchers continue to struggle Stanford will have a hard time winning it all

