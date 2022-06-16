The keys to Stanford winning it all in Omaha

After escaping a tough Regional matchup with Texas State and a gritty Super Regional with UConn, the Stanford Cardinal have made it to Omaha for the College World Series.

It wasn't easy by any means, as the Cardinal trailed in practically every game of the postseason thus far and needed major production from the offense to come back and win multiple times.

It is highly unlikely that they will be able to continually fall behind and have to claw their way back into games, and with as much talent in Omaha this year it would be a tall ask for Stanford to come out of the losers bracket.

There are three things that that will be crucial to Stanford being able to win it all, and avenge last season's disappointment so let's dive into those.