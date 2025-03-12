Detroit Tigers Projected to Land Stanford Right-Hander in 2025 MLB Draft
The 2025 MLB season is still a couple of weeks away, but mock drafts are already coming out with the college baseball season in full swing. In their first mock of the season, Baseball America had the Detroit Tigers landing Stanford's Friday night starter, Matt Scott.
While Scott has posted ERAs above five in his first two years in college, this year he's off to a better start, posting a 3.43 ERA with a 3-0 record across 21 innings (four starts). While the end stats are better this season, his hit rate and walk rate have stayed fairly consistent year-to-year, even slightly ticking up from '23, while his strikeout rate is sitting at 9.9 per nine, down from 11.6 per nine.
Still, the scout that Baseball America interviewed said that the results don't bother them. With his delivery, stuff, and command looking primed for an improvement in pro ball. "Looks like a major league pitcher now."
The Tigers have done a great job at identifying pitchers to target in recent years, particularly at the top of the draft. With Detroit in line for the No. 24 overall selection in the 2025 Draft, this will be their chance to make an impact late in the first round.
The No. 24 overall pick will be the furthest back that the Tigers have made their first selection since 2010, taking Nick Castellanos at No. 44. Detroit didn't have a first-round pick in the 2011 and 2012 drafts after signing Prince Fielder and Victor Martinez.
For what it's worth, the reigning American League Cy Young, Tarik Skubal, was a ninth-round talent, so the team has demonstrated the ability to hit on picks well past the top of the draft.
While Scott may not be terribly far away from the big leagues in terms of his arsenal, he'll still need some time to adjust to pitching in the pros and get to where his new team would like him to be before making his MLB debut.
If that team ends up being Detroit, he'd be a terrific addition to the team's pitching depth behind Skubal and Jack Flaherty. 25-year-old Reese Olson had a heck of a season in 2024, posting a 3.53 ERA (3.17 FIP), while Casey Mize is looking to cement his own name in the rotation.
The prospect everyone is excited about, however, is Jackson Jobe, who made his debut last season and didn't allow an earned run in his four innings of work in the regular season. He'll be in the rotation mix at some point this season too.
Given the amount of pitching talent that Detroit has, Scott would be given the time to develop at his own pace without needing to be ready immediately. It also wouldn't hurt that the manager in Detroit, A.J. Hinch, is a former Stanford Cardinal as well.