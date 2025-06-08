Georgia Lands Former Stanford Ace
Stanford baseball has officially lost their Friday night starter. After recently entering the transfer portal, On3 is now reporting that Scott has decided to join the Georgia Bulldogs' rotation.
Scott has spent his first three seasons playing for Cardinal. In all three, he has been an incredible piece of the program's starting rotation, especially in his underclassmen seasons. His impact for the Cardinal has been huge, as he was the anchor to some big moments in recent Stanford memory.
Sadly, Scott’s best years came during Stanford’s worst. In his sophomore and junior seasons, he was the leader of a struggling Cardinal team that missed the College World Series tournament two years in a row. The struggles both of the team and with his own stat line have hidden some of the underlying talent that Scott possesses.
However, after three seasons on the farm, Scott entered the transfer portal, hoping to have one more good season before declaring for the MLB Draft. With his terrific stuff, Scott had been projected as a first rounder in the Draft before his junior season, but after finishing with a 6.02 ERA across 52.1 innings of work, he was more recently projected as a fourth of fifth rounder.
Scott chose the Georgia Bulldogs, a national powerhouse competing in the SEC. On his instagram, he posted a picture of the University of Georgia logo, stating “Looking forward to the next step. Thank you to the Georgia staff for believing in me!”
The Georgia Bulldogs are coming off of a great season, where they finished 43-17, and 18-12 in the nation's best conference, the SEC. On the road, the Dawgs weren’t the best, but with a home record of 30-6, Georgia truly built Foley Field into one of the sport's toughest and most iconic places to play.
In the NCAA Tournament, Georgia was a national seed, hosting the Athens Regional as the No. 7 seed in the nation. Despite having a monstrous Friday performance beating Binghamton 20-4, they lost back-to-back against Duke and Oklahoma State to get bounced out of their own building.
This is a great opportunity for Scott. He isn’t going to a national favorite or even a top five team, but he's landing in a place where he can truly elevate the Bulldogs to their eventual goal of a championship while also hopefully improving his own draft stock for next summer.
After an underwhelming postseason, Georgia is looking to elevate their roster, and Scott is the terrific addition to a program with high aspirations.
Stanford will certainly need to look in the portal to pick up new talents. With the departures of four players, the Cardinal need to increase a mix of star power and depth so that they can bounce back in 2026.