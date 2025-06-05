Stanford's Matt Scott Has Entered the Transfer Portal
Stanford baseball may be in trouble. Last season, the Cardinal had expectations. After a poor year following three straight Omaha appearances, Stanford was expected to make a comeback in their first year in the ACC. However, things went south and the Cardinal went just 27-25, struggling to compete in the ACC and have now failed to reach the tournament in back-to-back seasons.
To make matters worse, Temo Becerra and Charlie Saum, two starters and key pieces elected to enter the transfer portal. Now a third will join, with Friday night starter, Matt Scott looking for a new place to play.
Scott has been an impactful piece to the Cardinal in three seasons. Standing at 6-foot-7, 245 pounds, he is a beast on the mound.
As a freshman, Scott started 12 games, and had a 5.10 ERA. He gave up just 59 hits all season, allowing 38 earned runs to score. Although his statistical numbers weren’t glaring off the page, his freshman season had scouts predicting Scott to go high in the draft due to the "stuff" he possesses.
However, he didn’t necessarily improve in year two. He started 15 games, finishing with a 5.96 ERA, allowing 73 hits and 53 earned runs. What had scouts salivating was that he finished the season with 103 strikeouts in just 80 innings. They figured that with some minor tweaks his results would improve.
As a junior, he continued to stay level, starting 11 games, finishing with a 6.02 ERA and allowing 67 hits and 35 earned runs in 52.1 innings of work. He was just more hittable in 2025, giving up 11.5 hits per nine innings of work, compared to just 8.2 the previous year.
Originally, Scott seemed like a crucial part to the Cardinal rotation, but these past few seasons, he is starting to be just another pitcher on the roster. That development just hasn't been there, and that is likely part of the reason that he's looking to make a change. After coming into the season as a projected first rounder, he's slipped in more recent MLB mock drafts to the fourth or fifth round.
This week, Scott decided that he will enter the transfer portal where he looks to find another opportunity, and perhaps a program that can help him reach that next level.
Regardless of if Scott’s Stanford career didn’t necessarily end on a high note, he still was an important piece to the team. Being the Friday night starter for a Pac 12 and ACC program is no easy duty, and Scott did a decent job in that position. Wherever he lands in the transfer portal, they will surely get a player that can play a big time role with a top team in the nation.
With his combination of stuff and ceiling, we likely haven't heard the last from Matt Scott.
Stanford now needs to decide whether they roll with a starter from their bench, possibly Parker Warner, or look for a new player in the transfer portal. Regardless of what they do, head coach David Esquer will surely make the right decision, being one of the best minds in college baseball.