NiJaree Canady Leads Texas Tech to First-Ever Softball National Championship Final
Over the years, college softball has produced numerous legends that have gone on to make a name for themselves in the sport, from Jennie Finch to Jessica Mendoza and everyone in between. But in recent years, former Stanford star and current Texas Tech standout, NiJaree Canady, has entered the conversation with an impressive 2025 season that included another Pitcher of the Year award win adding to her already strong resume.
However, this week Canady got one step closer to reaching the pinnacle of college softball by leading Texas Tech to its first ever Softball National Championship Final with an upset win over the nation's top team, Oklahoma. Getting the start, another dominant outing from Canady put the Red Raiders through and only two wins away from capturing the school's first-ever softball title.
Canady pitched all seven innings, allowing five hits, two runs and a walk as she struck out eight Oklahoma batters. The only runs she gave up came in the seventh inning when she allowed a game-tying two-run home run, but thanks to a sacrifice fly from Texas Tech first baseman Lauren Allred, the Red Raiders regained the lead in the bottom half of the inning and were able take home the win.
Aside from that one homer, Canady was superb and even managed to strike out one of Oklahoma's best hitters in shortstop Gabbi Garcia, three times. For the game, Canady threw 106 pitches and pitched her fifth consecutive complete game. At the plate though, Canady went 0-for-3 and left two runners on base.
With the Red Raiders are in the championship, Canady is needed now more than ever. Texas, a softball powerhouse, is in its second straight WCWS championship and their third in four years.
Having been one of the top teams in the nation since their first season as a program in 1997, Texas knows what it needs to do to win it all and after experiencing heartbreak during both of their championship appearances, this whole season has been about getting over the hump.
But Canady was brought to Texas Tech for this exact reason. A headlining player at Stanford, Canady received a record-breaking NIL deal for a softball player, ensuring that she would be the focal point for this year's Texas Tech team.
The Red Raiders have a strong pitching staff that also includes Chloe Riassetto and Samantha Lincoln but when it comes to big game moments, Canady has been relied on to get things done.
The WCWS championship begins on Wednesday, June 4 and will take place at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, ending either on June 5 or June 6 depending on how the first two games play out. Each game will air on ESPN.