Rivalry Revival: Stanford Baseball Hosts Notre Dame for Weekend Series
A great rivalry will be revived this weekend, as Stanford hosts Notre Dame in a three game baseball series. This athletic rivalry had gone back 100 years, dating back to the 1925 Rose Bowl, where the two teams played in football. Since then, the two teams have played 38 times, and currently play annually.
This matchup has spanned through multiple sports, as the basketball rivalry was revived recently in South Bend, where the Fighting Irish got the best of the Cardinal.
These teams have only played in three games in the history of their baseball programs, with Stanford emerging victorious in all three.
Notre Dame is 17-17 this season, and sitting at 4-14 in conference play. The Fighting Irish have been just okay this season, and only have one signature win, which was taking a game against No. 4 Clemson. If there is any series that the Cardinal can win to get back on track, it's this one against Notre Dame at home.
Stanford has been struggling recently, but due to a phenomenal start to the season and some big midweek wins, they still sit at 19-14, and in a position to make the NCAA tournament.
After an 11-game losing streak in ACC play, the Cardinal were able to get a big win to keep their hopes up against No. 4 Clemson, led by a big game by Trevor Haskins. Three wins against Notre Dame would be huge for Stanford's chances moving forward.
This series is huge for both teams. It looks like the Cardinal have the advantage, and should take at least two, but in baseball there is no guarantee, as they have shown that they can struggle, or look amazing at times. All Cardinal fans need to tune into this series, as things could go either way, and truly make or break their season.