Stanford Baseball Gets Back in the Win Column After Beating UC Davis
It has been a long time since Stanford baseball came out of a game on top, but on Monday, the Cardinal got back in the win column to cap off the weekend, beating UC Davis 4-0 at home to give the team a big momentum boost heading into next weekend's three game series.
In what was a dominant outing on the mound by Nick Dugan, who only allowed two hits and a walk while stirking out four through five innings, the Cardinal were able to make quick work out of the Aggies, holding them to only four hits all game. Dugan, who earned the win, improved to 3-0 on the season and set the tone for the upcoming weekend.
Trevor Moore, Toran O'Harran and Aidan Keenan also pitched, with Moore pitching the sixth and seventh innings while O'Harran and Keenan pitched the eighth and ninth.
At the plate, the Cardinal got on the board in the very first inning, with Trevor Haskins scoring the first run when he came across to score via a wild pitch to put Stanford up 1-0. Later in that same inning, Jimmy Nati came up to bat and hit a moonshot solo home run to left field, giving Stanford a 2-0 lead.
In the second inning, with Tatum Marsh on base, designated hitter Luke Lavin contributed a home run of his own, hitting one over the left field wall to add on two more runs, making it 4-0 Stanford. And while it was still early in the game, the Cardinal had a massive cushion to work with for the rest of the game.
After the second inning, the rest of the game saw both teams pitch well, with no more runs from either side coming across to score. Despite being held to only four hits, notables for UC Davis include Mark Wolbert (1-for-4), Korey Williams (1-for-3, BB), Ryan Lee (1-for-4) and Zach Story (1-for-4).
On the mound, Braydon Wooldridge started the game and took the loss, allowing four runs and three hits over two innings of work. Tyler Wood came in to relieve him, and pitched six shutout innings.
With the win, the Cardinal improve to 18-12 on the season and will now shift focus onto a tough road series against No. 4 Clemson, where they will look to turn the tables and take home their first ACC series win since sweeping Duke in March.
Spanning from Friday-Sunday, game one will begin at 3 p.m. (PT), game two will begin at 3 p.m. (PT) as well, while the series finale will begin at noon.