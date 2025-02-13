Stanford Baseball Has Two Relievers on Closer of Year Watch List
Stanford's relievers could have some major eyes on them throughout the entirety of the 2025 season. On Wednesday, the National Collegiate Basebal Writers Association revealed its Stopper (Closer) of the Year watchlist, with Stanford pitchers Trevor Moore and Toran O'Harran earning spots.
Among the 76 players selected, the award is given to the top reliever in Division I college baseball. O'Harran, coming in ranked at No. 12, made 24 appearances in 2024 (one start), and compiled a 2-4 record with seven saves in just over 39 innings. His number of appearances was second on the team while the seven saves were fifth in the Pac-12 and 56th in the entire nation. He also struck out 50 batters--an average of 11.44 per nine innings.
Moore, who came in ranked at No. 34, made 28 appearances (a team high) in 2024 and compiled a 3-1 record with a save in 57 innings. His appearances ranked second in the Pac-12 and No. 69 in the entire nation. Striking out 57 batters as well (an average of one per inning), Moore was then named the top reliever in the Cape Cod League that same summer after holding a 0.00 ERA in 14.1 innings while striking out 28 batters (17.6 per nine).
Of all the players earning the honor, the SEC led the way with the most representatives, with nine players from the conference making the watch list. The ACC, Big 12 and the Mid-American conference each had six players make the list while the AAC and the Sun Belt conference both had five.
Last year, eight of the 76 members from this year were also featured on the list. Overall, there are 19 different conferences being represented on the watch list.
Founded in 1962, the NCBWA also awards the Dick Howser (national player of the year) and the Mike Martin (national coach of the year) awards. In addition to those two awards, the association also selects All-America teams, Division I Freshman All-American teams and players of the year for Division I, II and III among a few others.
A new award, the Tony Gwynn Community Service Award, is being issued for the first time this year, going to the player who makes the best impact with their community contributions.
Stanford will certainly have some highly anticipated talent at the plate, with the debut of Japanese phenom Rintaro Sasaki slated for this season.
But as is this case at any level of baseball, pitching will be what the Cardinal will most likely need to rely on if they want to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament. With the proof in the pudding that the program has a strong staff, expectations will be sky high on The Farm this season.