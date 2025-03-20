Stanford Baseball Hosts Rival Cal for Weekend Series
Stanford meets a familiar foe this weekend.
The Cardinal host rival Cal, in both teams’ first matchup as members of the ACC. The Bears will make the hour-long drive down south to meet Stanford in Palo Alto, a fun matchup for both teams.
Stanford leads the all-time series 84-37-1, but the Bears have taken the last two. Since 2021, Stanford leads 13-6.
Despite the dominance, the Cardinal wants to take back what’s theirs. In 2024, a massive down year for the Cardinal resulted in the Golden Bears taking 3-of-5 games throughout the season. It was the first time since 2008 that the Bears were able to take the season series.
However, Stanford wants revenge, and with the Cardinal hot to start the season, it seems like a perfect time to get a sweep.
Stanford has an opportunity to extend their hot streak after two massive series victories to start conference play. In their first series, they went on the road in Chapel Hill and took down the fourth ranked North Carolina Tar Heels.
To follow, they beat another North Carolina opponent, Duke, when they swept the Blue Devils at home. The Cardinal currently sit at 15-3 overall, ranked No. 14 in the country, and 5-1 in conference play, good for third place in the ACC.
Cal on the other hand is having just an okay year. The Golden Bears are 10-10 overall, and 2-4 in conference play. Their season has consisted of five series: Nevada (3-1 series win), Houston (1-2 series loss), Santa Clara (1-3 series loss), Duke (1-2 series loss), and Virginia (1-2 series loss).
They have played a few individual games, where they beat Cal State Bakersfield, Utah, and Saint Mary’s in one game each.
The rivalry will be lopsided, like usual, but the biggest question arises: As rivalries go, anyone can win, so will the Bears be able to come away with a game or even the series?
The presumed answer is no, but that’s the fun in sports. The passion and displeasure that goes on between rivals is what makes the Bay Area rivalry so good. The competitiveness, regardless of skill and talent, provides fun and enjoyable sports that mean more than just a win.
They mean bragging rights forever.
With that being said, expect Stanford to dominate once again, and prove why they are one of the best teams in the ACC.