Stanford Baseball Open 2025 Home Slate with Impressive Showing
Stanford baseball is 5-0 to start the season after a 2-0 win over former Pac-12 foe Washington at home on Friday. After missing the College World Series last season, the Cardinal are seemingly on a mission to not let history repeat itself in 2025.
Third base senior Trevor Haskins led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run to left on the first pitch of the at-bat, giving Stanford a lead that they wouldn't relinquish for the rest of the game. He said his approach for that at-bat was to "be on the heater," and that he was just looking to get a single.
Haskins would also make a tremendous grab down the line at the hot corner, ranging into foul territory, only to fire across the diamond to nab the runner at first. He was also responsible for Stanford's other run, a sac-fly that scored Charlie Bates.
Speaking of Bates, what a game the freshman centerfielder had. He ended up going 3-for-3 in this one with a double and two triples, scoring the only run that Haskins didn't account for. He also made a great running grab in center, even though he was deemed a shortstop entering college. He was also among the top freshman in college baseball heading into this season.
Haskins said of his new teammate, "He's the man. He's going to be an exciting, fun player to watch over the next three years. A big left-handed bat right there, he can do it all. He's a stellar player."
Manager David Esquer was thrilled with his team's defense following the game, with the plays by Bates and Haskins really standing out to support Matt Scott's six scoreless innings.
"We always talk about suffocating them with our defense, right? If your pitching is pretty good, and the time they do square up a baseball, or hit it really good, and they're still out? That's pretty frustrating. They're like, 'man, even when we have success, we're still out.' That's what good defense can do for you."
When it comes to Scott, who has had back-to-back solid outings, allowing just a total of one run across 11.1 innings pitched, the Stanford manager believes that he has been more consistent this season in comparison to in years prior.
"I think it's just the one through six [innings], coming out every inning and staying strong is probably the biggest difference. And then we're supporting him better. We're playing a little bit better defense, and scoring some runs."
For pitchers, it can be extremely difficult knowing that they have to go out and basically toss a shutout to have a chance at earning a win. For the Cardinal to be able to provide him with a little run support in his starts, going up against the opposition's Friday starter as well, is huge.
The key for Stanford this season, according to Esquer, comes down to one thing. "It's kind of cliche, but how often can we just win one game? Let's just win one game over, and over, and over again."
The question on everyone's mind
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Rintaro Sasaki led off the frame with a walk. With the count at 3-2 on catcher Charlie Saum, Sasaki took off for second and it was a bang-bang play at the bag. Yet, we don't know if he would have been safe since Saum ended up drawing a walk on that pitch, effectively nullifying the throw to second.
Stanford on SI asked the Stanford manager if we should expect some stolen bases to be part of Sasaki's game.
"Not a whole lot. But with Charlie, whose been swinging the bat well, I think on a 3-1 or 3-2 count, we feel pretty strong, pretty confident that he's going to make contact--or see a ball."
Esquer also mentioned that it's a nice way to eliminate the double play, and that the team was looking for some other ways to score.