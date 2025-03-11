Stanford Baseball Ranked for First Time in 2025
After a head-turning series win at No. 4 North Carolina, Stanford baseball has been ranked inside the top 25, slotted as the No. 18 team in the country.
This is Stanford’s first ranking inside the official top 25, but the Cardinal were previously included in rankings from a few other sources, such as Perfect Game. But now it seems like everyone wants to rank the Cardinal, after they pulled off a much-needed series win to earn their ranking.
Entering the series, North Carolina had been more than legit: Sitting at fourth in the national rankings, 1st in the ACC, and had been undefeated through 13 games. Stanford on the other hand, was a good team, winning their first eight games comfortably, but then splitting a series at home against Xavier, a good program, but not an impressive team to split, especially at home.
Going into the game, the Tar Heels were blazing hot, and considered one if not the best teams in the country. Stanford was having a solid bounceback season from last year, and hoping to get back to their winning ways.
Stanford came out with a bang in game one. They won 13-9, courtesy of great hitting, headlined by a Brandon Larson grand slam that sucked the soul out of UNC and put the close 8-6 game to a 12-6 ballgame.
Game two was an easy victory for North Carolina, as they won 11-1, evening up the series going into Sunday.
On Sunday afternoon, the Cardinal showed up once again, winning 7-0 to win the series. A big game from Charlie Saum fueled the win, and Stanford had picked up a great series victory.
Now, Stanford sits at 12-3, and 18th in the nation. Florida State, North Carolina, Clemson, and Wake Forest are ahead of them in the rankings, which could bring fuel to the fire for the Cardinal, knowing that they have the best resume after beating the Tar Heels.
It will just make the rest of ACC play that much more interesting.
Stanford hosts Duke this weekend for a three game series. The Blue Devils are a fun team, and there is lots to look forward to for the weekend series, especially since it could propel the Cardinal to a top 15 spot if they continue their winning ways.