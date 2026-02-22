Stanford Baseball Releases New Threads, Splits Doubleheader

Since the program’s beginnings in 1892, Stanford baseball has had quite the iconic identity. 25 Conference Championships, 37 NCAA Tournament appearances, 19 College World Series visits, and two National Championships perfectly represents what an iconic program the Cardinal have produced in Palo Alto. And it’s not just the success that’s built their brand.

Stanford’s iconic script jerseys have been an important part of their teams’ history. The Cardinal have used script jerseys throughout the majority of their tenure as a program. Now in the present day, Stanford is producing a new script look with a few small changes that provide a unique appearance for the 2026 season.

This weekend, Stanford unveiled their new look via various social media pages.

It’s a completely new jersey for Stanford. The Cardinal showcases a black hat with a red-out primary logo. The jersey is a base-layered cream color, with the Stanford script logo across the front. The biggest difference though, is the use of black, coloring in the script, a look Stanford baseball hasn’t used before.

A black Nike logo and number are both displayed on the right side of the jersey, with the logo above the script and the number below. The pants match the jersey color, with a black Nike logo on the right side as well. A black belt brings it all together.

It’s a perfect mix of new unique vibes, while also giving an old school touch that resonates with everyone and calls back to Stanford's storied history. It seems like the incorporation of black, red, and cream brings multiple previous jerseys all into one modernized version.

But while the uniforms looked great on the field, the team couldn’t necessarily say the same. In the first game of the double header, Stanford snuck by Cal State Fullerton 4-3, despite a 3-0 lead throughout the majority of the game. Luckily for the Cardinal, a Luke Lavin walkoff saved the day.

Game two of the day wasn’t so lucky, though. Stanford led 2-0 early, but once again blew the lead. Two runs in the seventh helped Cal State Fullerton take a 4-3 lead, which ended up being enough for the Titans to pull out the win.

The best Stanford can do now is split the series, as they currently trail 2-1 to the Titans this weekend. Considering the expectations coming in, it’s a terrible weekend for the Cardinal, and one they can certainly improve upon. But hey, if you are going to lose, having cool jerseys makes it a little bit better.

The one bit of encouraging news for the program this year has been that while they are 3-4 on the season, three of those four losses have been by one run, including games against No. 12 Oregon State (3-2) and Michigan (7-6). The lone exception has been the loss on Friday to Fullerton, which the Cardinal lost by a pair, 4-2.

While Stanford continues on with their highly anticipated season, Cardinal fans hope to see more use from their new threads used this weekend. Another win wouldn't hurt, either.