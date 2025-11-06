Stanford Baseball to Utilize Top Recruiting Class in 2026 Season
We are still a few months away from the college baseball season, but the Stanford Cardinal have officially announced their full schedule for the 2026 season. They'll play in tournaments, travel to awesome places, and host some iconic programs next season. Let’s take a full look at next season’s schedule.
Stanford begins their season in the College Baseball series, where they take on some fun non-conference foes. The Cardinal play Arizona, Michigan, and Oregon State in their three games, played in three days, all played in Surprise, AZ (Greater Phoenix area). After, they play at Grand Canyon the next day, who also is based in the greater Phoenix area.
The Cardinal’s second weekend of the season will be against Cal State Fullerton, a team that Stanford not only played last year, but has consistently played for years.
In the midweek matchup, Stanford will play an interesting opponent, Waseda University from Tokyo, Japan, in an exhibition. After will be a series with Fresno State at home, and a midweek battle against Nevada, also at home.
Stanford plays nine series as part of ACC play. They begin on the road at Pitt, followed by Virginia Tech at home. They host Clemson, then go to Louisville, before back-to-back Florida opponents.
They host both Miami and Florida State, but then go on the road to play Notre Dame. Their final conference home games are a series against NC State, and they finish by playing rival Cal on the road.
But during that two month stretch won’t just be conference games. There are also some fun midweek opponents, and even some series.
After their ACC opening weekend at Pitt, Stanford hosts Utah Valley for their final non-conference series of the 2026 season. The Cardinal play midweek games against San Jose State on April 1, Santa Clara on April 15, as well as the 21st, UC Davis on the 27th, USF on May 6, and Saint Mary’s on May 12. The Cardinal play tons of Bay Area and NorCal rivals this season.
The season will provide a mix of tough challenges, but also opportunity. The Cardinal hope to reach the NCAA Tournament again in 2026 after missing back-to-back seasons. It is a season of rebuilding, as well as reloading for what could be another step forward for head coach David Esquer and the Cardinal program.
To help them in that process, the Cardinal were just named as having the No. 11 recruiting class for 2026 by Perfect Game USA.