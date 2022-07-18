Stanford catcher Kody Huff gets selected by the Colorado Rockies

After his best season as a Cardinal, junior catcher Kody Huff was selected with the No. 206 pick in the seventh round by the Colorado Rockies.

Huff had a career year that saw just about every hitting statistic drastically improve from the year prior. He had an impressive line batting .315 with 75 hits, 15 home runs, 51 RBI's, while having a slugging percentage of .567. Huff was also responsible for a clutch grand slam against UConn in the Super Regional.

He marks the second Stanford player to be drafted in this year's draft, as center fielder Brock Jones was taken in the second round by the Tampa Bay Rays.