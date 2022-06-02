Skip to main content
Stanford earns second overall seed for NCAA baseball tournament

The Cardinal were selected as the second overall seed and will host a regional for the NCAA baseball tournament

Rob Schumacher/Arizona Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Stanford baseball team got hot at the best time of the year, as the rode a 16-game win streak all the way to the No. 2 overall seed, as the NCAA baseball committee announced the 64-team postseason field Monday. En route to their regional, Stanford won the inaugural Pac-12 baseball tournament by knocking off Oregon State 9-5. The Cardinal also won the regular-season conference title.

Their strong performance this season earned the Cardinal a chance to host a regional, in which they will be joined by Binghamton, Texas State, and UC Santa Barbara. The Cardinal face Binghamton (22-28), the fourth seed in the regional on Friday. 

Should Stanford win their regional, they will then host a best-of-three super regional the following weekend.

The Cardinal bats need to stay hot, as they led the Pac-12 in home runs with 90, and were second in the conference in team batting average with a .302 average. Their pitching has also been vital to the success of the Cardinal, as they rank No. 8 in the country in team ERA with an impressive 3.82.

Stanford is seeking their first championship in baseball since 1988. 

