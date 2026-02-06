Stanford Softball Gets Opening Day Win Over Oklahoma State

On Thursday night, Stanford softball kicked off their 2026 season against Oklahoma State. It was a monumental game for two reasons. First, an opening day game is always important, with the hope of kicking off the season with a win. This was also Stanford's first time playing in their new softball stadium.

In the inaugural game at the new stadium, fans packed the seats to watch Stanford take the field for the first time. And with both teams ranked inside the top 25 (No. 18 Stanford and No. 24 Oklahoma State), this contest certainly had a big game feel, and the Cardinal kicked things off right.

After Zoe Prystajko notched three strikeouts in the top of the first inning, the Cardinal rolled into the bottom of the first with momentum. Taryn Kern hit a game-opening triple, and River Mahler’s single brought her home, giving Stanford a 1-0 lead two batters into their half of the first.

Stanford stayed up 1-0 throughout the majority of the game, up until the bottom of the fifth, where they added two more. Ava Gall notched an RBI single brought in both Kern and Mahler to put the Cardinal up 3-0.

Despite the lead, the Cowboys wouldn’t go away. With Claire Timm on first base, Jayelle Austin hit a bomb to right field that just grazed the foul pole, helping Oklahoma State put the game within one. But that was all the Cowboys could do offensively, as Prystajko finished the night with 5 2/3 innings of work, giving up four hits, two earned runs, walking three and striking out nine.

In the bottom of the sixth inning Stanford answered right back as Kern singled to bring in Emily Jones, helping the Cardinal to a 4-2 lead. Three outs later, the Stanford players rushed towards the mound to celebrate a top 25 opening day victory in their new stadium.

It was abundantly clear that Kern is the star of this team. She went 3-for-4 with a triple and two runs, doing essentially everything offensively for the Cardinal. Without her, Stanford doesn’t win this game. Gall went 2-for-3 with that huge RBI single.

Oklahoma State didn’t have a single player with more than a single hit, however the home run and two RBI from Austin became the difference maker in keeping the Cowboys close in the opener.

This was a big win for Stanford to start the season off in the right direction. They showed some offensive firepower, defensive consistency, and poise down the stretch.

The Cardinal will remain at home for the weekend, taking on San Jose State on Friday, then both Oklahoma State and San Jose State in a doubleheader on Saturday, before taking on rival Cal on Sunday.

This has a chance to be a statement-making weekend for Stanford softball, if they are able to continue rattling off wins over the next few days.

