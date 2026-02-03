New England Patriots Set to Practice at Stanford Ahead of Super Bowl

It all comes down to this. After a long NFL season, the final two teams, the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, will battle it out on Sunday, Feb. 8 in Super Bowl LX in the hopes of bringing another championship title to their respective cities.

A rematch of Super Bowl XLIX from 2015, the Seahawks will look to get revenge, while the Patriots have their sights set on setting the NFL record for most Super Bowl wins by a franchise.

But before the game kicks off, both teams have a busy week ahead, starting with practice. While the Seahawks will hold practices at San Jose State, the Patriots will spend the week practicing at Stanford, a facility that is very familiar with Super Bowl festivities.

The host of Super Bowl XIX back in 1985 and hosting the Denver Broncos during their week of practice leading up to Super Bowl 50, Stanford University returns to football's biggest stage this year as well. Located only 10 miles from Levi's Stadium, the Patriots practicing at Stanford allows for easy travel as they prepare for the biggest game of the year.

The year that Stanford played host to Denver, the Broncos came out ahead in the Super Bowl, beating the Carolina Panthers 24-10. The 49ers defeated the Miami Dolphins in 1985's game at Stanford Stadium.

Arriving in the Bay Area on Sunday, the Patriots held a light practice at Stanford on Monday before taking part in Super Bowl Opening Night that same night at the San Jose Convention Center.

The team will then get a day off on Tuesday from field work before practicing in full for the first time on Wednesday. Thursday is the final practice with media availability while Friday is the final open practice before Saturday's closed walkthrough.

The Patriots practicing at Stanford provides a unique opportunity for students and members of the Stanford community. Students are on campus for classes this week and depending on when they have class or are out and about, there is a chance that Stanford community members could catch a glimpse of the six-time champions in action.

Stanford may be at the center of the football stage for a short time this week, but it wants its own program to put them on the center stage of the college football world for the foreseeable future.

Coming off of a 4-8 season, the Cardinal hired a new head coach in Tavita Pritchard and are eager to return to being the same dominant team that they were in the 2000s and 2010s, when legends such as Richard Sherman, Andrew Luck, Zach Ertz and Christian McCaffrey, among others, suited up for the program.

