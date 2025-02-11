Stanford Softball Goes Undefeated in First Weekend of Action
Stanford softball is looking dangerous to start the new season. Kicking off its 2025 campaign on Friday, the Cardinal wasted no time in getting things going on the right foot, winning all of their matchups to begin the season 4-0.
Originally slated to play their first game on Feb. 6, rain caused the Cardinal's matchup against Long Beach State to be rained out. Luckily, the rain stayed away for the rest of the weekend, as in the team's first game of the season against Seattle inside of Stanford Stadium, they managed to come away with the 5-2 victory, getting a big day at the plate from second baseman Taryn Kern (3-for-4) and left fielder Caelan Koch (1-for-3, two RBI).
Kylie Chung started the game, going 4.1 innings while allowing only two hits and two runs, striking out six and walking only one. She earned the win. Alyssa Houston, who pitched 2.2 innings and struck out five, en route to earning the save.
On Saturday, Stanford took on Fresno State, this time earning a 3-0 win. In the second inning, first baseman Joi Economides hit a two-run home run to get the Cardinal out ahead 2-0 early. Then in the third, right fielder Kyra Chan singled, scoring third baseman Jade Berry, giving the Cardinal an extra cushion. Chung pitched again, going four innings and allowing only two hits and two walks as she struck out two, earning the win. Houston got the save, striking out four batters in three innings.
Playing Seattle again that same day, the Cardinal took care of business in five innings, winning 17-7. On the mound, Zoe Prystajko pitched all five innings, allowing four hits and seven runs (five earned) while walking four and striking out three.
At the plate, big days from center fielder Emily Jones (3-for-4, RBI), Berry (1-for-3, two RBI), Koch (2-for-3, three RBI), Allie Clements (1-for-1, sac fly, three RBI), Ava Gall (1-for-2, two RBI) and Economides (0-for-1, two RBI) helped secure the win.
The final game of the weekend on Sunday saw the Cardinal take on Fresno State again, this time winning 10-2 in five innings. Chung started the game, earning the win, going three innings and allowing two hits and two runs while walking two and striking out two.
Houston got the save once again, striking out four batters over the final two innings. At the plate, Kern (2-for-3, HR, RBI), Jones (2-for-3), shortstop River Mahler (3-for-3, RBI), Chan (2-for-3, grand slam, four RBI) and Economides (3-for-3) helped propel the victory.
The early portion of the campaign has Stanford looking dangerous, and if they can keep this up all season long, it could be very possible that the Cardinal could see themselves in the thick of the race by the end and could be looked at as a serious contender to win it all.