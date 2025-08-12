Stanford Softball Has 12 Players Earn All-America Scholar Athlete Honors
Stanford athletes are a rare breed. Not only do the athletes that come through the university possess a lot of talent, with many professionals and Olympians being alumni, but each athlete excels in the classroom as well, all possessing immense intellectual prowess that sets them up for a prosperous future.
Every year Stanford student-athletes find success and every year, they receive some sort of recognition.
This year was no different. For Stanford softball, despite a disappointing postseason that saw them fall just short of a spot in the Women's College World Series, the players on the team continued to embody what it means to be a student athlete, with 12 players earning a spot on the Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar Athlete list.
The award, which recognizes players that have at least a 3.5 GPA or higher, is a very prestigious one when it comes to academic awards and is awarded to the players that are equally as dominant both in their sport and in the classroom. While the award is given across all levels of college athletics, making the list is a huge honor and shows that the hard work does indeed pay off.
Here are all of the Stanford players that earned a spot on this year's list:
Jade Berry, INF
Kiley Buckley, UTIL
Camryn Carmouche, INF
Kyra Chan, Outfield
Kylie Chung, P/UTIL
Dani Hayes, OF/UTIL
River Mahler, INF
Allison Morikawa, C/OF
Ella Murchison, C
Taylor Nelson, INF
Mylia Perez, OF/IF
Zoe Prystajko, P/INF
The Cardinal are coming off a season in which they finished 42-13 and were one of the best power hitting teams in all of college softball, near the top of the nation in home runs. And while the program became a heavy favorite to make a deep postseason run, two straight losses to Oregon in the NCAA Regionals ended their season and squashed any hopes that they had of a third straight Women's College World Series appearance.
But with a roster that is full of returners as well as signing a lot of big time freshmen, the Cardinal could be even better in 2026 and end up among the elite in college softball. The schedule for the 2026 season has not been released, but it is presumed that the Cardinal will play their first game in early February.