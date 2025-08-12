All Cardinal

Stanford Softball Has 12 Players Earn All-America Scholar Athlete Honors

Stanford’s Taryn Kern, left, celebrates the first score of the fame with teammate Jade Berry during first inning of the Eugene NCAA Softball Regional May 17, 2025. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stanford athletes are a rare breed. Not only do the athletes that come through the university possess a lot of talent, with many professionals and Olympians being alumni, but each athlete excels in the classroom as well, all possessing immense intellectual prowess that sets them up for a prosperous future.

Every year Stanford student-athletes find success and every year, they receive some sort of recognition.

This year was no different. For Stanford softball, despite a disappointing postseason that saw them fall just short of a spot in the Women's College World Series, the players on the team continued to embody what it means to be a student athlete, with 12 players earning a spot on the Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar Athlete list.

The award, which recognizes players that have at least a 3.5 GPA or higher, is a very prestigious one when it comes to academic awards and is awarded to the players that are equally as dominant both in their sport and in the classroom. While the award is given across all levels of college athletics, making the list is a huge honor and shows that the hard work does indeed pay off.

Stanford Softball
Stanford coach Jessica Allister calls to her team in the first inning during the game against Oregon. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here are all of the Stanford players that earned a spot on this year's list:

Jade Berry, INF

Kiley Buckley, UTIL

Camryn Carmouche, INF

Kyra Chan, Outfield

Kylie Chung, P/UTIL

Dani Hayes, OF/UTIL

River Mahler, INF

Allison Morikawa, C/OF

Ella Murchison, C

Taylor Nelson, INF

Mylia Perez, OF/IF

Zoe Prystajko, P/INF

The Cardinal are coming off a season in which they finished 42-13 and were one of the best power hitting teams in all of college softball, near the top of the nation in home runs. And while the program became a heavy favorite to make a deep postseason run, two straight losses to Oregon in the NCAA Regionals ended their season and squashed any hopes that they had of a third straight Women's College World Series appearance.

But with a roster that is full of returners as well as signing a lot of big time freshmen, the Cardinal could be even better in 2026 and end up among the elite in college softball. The schedule for the 2026 season has not been released, but it is presumed that the Cardinal will play their first game in early February.

Dylan Grausz
DYLAN GRAUSZ

A lifelong sports fan, Dylan has channeled his passion for sports into the world of reporting, always looking to provide the best possible coverage. A graduate of the University of Arizona, Dylan has since gone on to report on all sports, having gained experience covering primarily football, baseball, basketball, softball and soccer.

