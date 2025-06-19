Stanford Softball Has Two Players Earn All-American Honors
Awards season is officially underway. Now that college softball has crowned a national champion for 2025, the offseason is now in full swing, with many programs already hard at work on building a contender for next season. But before the offseason goes any further, awards for the 2025 season are starting to roll out, with one of those prestigious awards being the All-Americans.
And after a successful season that saw them ranked in the Top 25 for almost the entire year, the Stanford Cardinal received some good representation, with two players earning a spot as All-Americans. Earlier this week, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association revealed its All-Americans from the spring, with Stanford's River Mahler and Emily Jones being the two Cardinal players that earned a spot.
Both of these selections are well deserved. On a team that had a ton of star power, Jones and Mahler were consistently among the best players on the roster this season, being key reasons why the Cardinal were near the top in the nation in home runs hit and why the Cardinal offense was so high scoring. With each hitting well over .400, Jones and Mahler led the Cardinal in batting average this season.
Mahler, a junior from Monroe, Washington, hit .429 with 11 home runs, 52 RBI, 76 hits and scored 59 runs.
So far in her college career, Mahler has a plethora of awards on her resume, including an NFCA All-West Region first team nod, an All-Pac-12 first team nod, and Pac-12 All-Defensive Team and a Pac-12 All-Freshman team awards in 2023.
In 2024, she was named to the Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll. Prior to joining the Cardinal, Mahler was a star at Monroe High School, where she hit .691 as a senior and enjoyed a very decorated career there overall.
Jones, a junior from Westlake Village, California, hit .413 with nine home runs, 36 RBI, 74 hits and scored 59 runs. Staring her career as an infielder for Stanford, Jones transitioned to center field prior to her sophomore season in 2024 and broke out, eventually leading to her being the team's everyday center fielder once again in 2025.
On 80 total fielding chances this season, Jones only made one error and finished with a whopping .988 fielding percentage.
A star for the Cardinal, Jones' college career is filled with accolades, earning First Team All-Pac-12 honors in 2024, NFCA All-Region Third Team honors in 2024 along with Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll honors in 2024 as well.
In high school, Jones starred at Westlake High School, guiding her team to multiple league titles while winning multiple awards throughout her four years there, including two Westlake High School MVPs, Marmonte League Offensive Player of the Year and two league defensive player of the year awards, among others.
Falling short of a Women's College World Series appearance this season, the Cardinal will go into next season hungry to advance further that they did in 2025. With a bunch of key players from 2025 returning, including Jones and Mahler, expectations on The Farm will be sky high come 2026.