Stanford Softball Headed to Stillwater Regional

Stanford softball's regular season began with two wins against Oklahoma State in the Stanford Invitational, including a 10-0 run-rule win on Feb. 7. This weekend, one of their seasons will end, likely at the hands of the other program.

Just a few days ago, Stanford was eliminated from the ACC Championship by Florida State in a brutal 9-0 defeat in five innings. After a 37-13 season, the Cardinal will be looking to put some distance between that loss and the end of their season. That journey will begin on Friday, May 15 against Princeton, as part of the Stillwater Regional.

The regionals are a double elimination tournament with a mini bracket of four teams that will be looking to stack wins until just one team is left without two losses. Stanford's bracket will include Princeton, Eastern Illinois and Oklahoma State, with only one of those four teams punching their ticket to the super regionals.

The Cardinal and the Cowgirls are the favorites coming into this bracket, and may very well be in line to face off on Saturday.

Schedule for Stillwater Regional

Stanford will be on the road yet again, this time with the favorites in the bracket serving as host. That could be the biggest disadvantage facing the Cardinal this weekend.

Here is how the schedule is laid out, with the first two games on Friday, Games 3-5 on Saturday, and the final two on Sunday.

Game 1: Oklahoma State vs. Eastern Illinois, 1:30 p.m. PT, ESPN App

Game 2: Princeton vs. Stanford, 11 a.m. PT, ACC Network

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

In other words, we will likely be seeing Stanford and Oklahoma State in Game 3 on Saturday after their wins on Friday. The winner of that game advances, while the loser then has to run the table in the loser's bracket in order to advance.

A loss in Game 3 sends Stanford to the loser's bracket, where they'd need to win twice on Sunday — including beating Oklahoma State twice — to advance. It's not impossible, but it's certainly the most difficult path.

The clearest path forward will presumably have Stanford still needing two wins against Oklahoma State, but winning that game on Saturday (Game 3) would allow them to rest a little more. While Stanford has some terrific arms, keeping them as fresh as possible could be key to advancing out of this weekend's games.

The path is clear, and it runs through Oklahoma State at Cowgirl Stadium.