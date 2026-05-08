How to Watch Stanford Softball vs Florida State in ACC Softball Championship

Stanford is moving on to the ACC Championship semifinal, after walking off No. 25 Louisville on Thursday afternoon on a River Mahler sacrifice fly in the eighth inning. The win pushes the Cardinal to 37-12 on the season, and into the semifinals against No. 1 Florida State.

Just about a month ago, Stanford faced off against the Seminoles on their home turf, and ended up sweeping FSU. Stanford hasn't lost since that series, holding a four-game streak when Florida State left Palo Alto. That has now been bumped up to 15 straight games, including Thursday's win.

Given the win streak and the recent history, Florida State will have some extra motivation on Friday.

Stanford's dominance over FSU this season

Stanford has absolutely dominated Florida State sports this school year, no matter the rankings between the teams. Stanford softball swept FSU back in April, and the results have played out in just about every sport and matchup this season.

There was one significant exception, and that was women's soccer falling to FSU in the NCAA Championship final. Still, the Cardinal have collected some big wins of their own.

In football, the biggest win of Stanford's season was taking down the Seminoles, 20-13, back in October. Women's basketball also had a huge win, 77-61, while men's basketball was the exception on the hardwood, dropping that one, 88-80.

Even the baseball team was able to pull off a sweep during the season at home. The golf team and the beach volleyball team each beat FSU in the semifinals of their own sports. On Friday, softball will get a chance to earn a win in the semis.

How to watch Stanford vs FSU

Who: No. 4 Stanford vs. No. 1 Florida State

What: ACC Championship semifinal

Where: Palmer Park in Charlottesville, Va.

When: 10 a.m. PT on May 8

How to tune in: ACC Network

Seminoles' path to the semis

Florida State Seminoles pitcher Jazzy Francik (32) winds up to pitch. The Texas Tech Red Raiders defeated the Florida State Seminoles 2-1 in the NCAA WCWS Super Regionals on Friday, May 23, 2025. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Florida State had a tremendous season overall, going 47-8 with a 21-3 record in ACC play. The only team to defeat them in conference play was Stanford, doing so three times. A large part of their 47-8 record was built at home, where they went 31-2, while they were still mostly solid on the road at 13-4. Their only other road loss was to No. 8 Florida on April 28.

That said, their 3-2 record at neutral sites could be telling for Stanford. In FSU's neutral games, they have played some stiff competition, losing to Texas Tech and Tennessee early in the year. Now they'll be taking on a team that has rattled off 15 straight and has already swept them this season.

The Seminoles defeated Georgia Tech, 2-1, on Thursday to advance to the semifinals, grabbing the lead in the bottom of the fifth and holding on for the win. This will be FSU's 20th consecutive ACC semifinal appearance, which just speaks to the high level of play that has defined this program for the past two decades.

Prystajko, Francik two of the best in the ACC

Stanford pitcher Zoe Prystajko, left, and teammates River Mahler and Joie Economides after making the last out against Oregon during the Eugene NCAA Softball Regional. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sophomore Jazzy Francik earned her 21st win of the season on Thursday, which is one more than Stanford's Zoe Prystajko. The two pitchers have been the workhorses of their program's staffs, and have each been tested by the opposing lineup.

In their series last month, Francik appeared in two games, totaling 2 2/3 innings and giving up four hits, six walks and five earned runs. That comes out to an ERA of 16.88, well above the 1.82 she held all season. Those two appearances against Stanford were responsible for 14.3% of her total runs allowed. She lost two games this season, and the Cardinal were responsible for one of those.

Prystajko fared a little better, but was still vulnerable against the Seminole bats. She pitched in all three games, and the Cardinal rode her arm. She racked up 10 2/3 innings across the series, giving up eight hits, six walks and five earned runs. She also struck out 12. That comes out to a 4.41 ERA, compared to her 2.47 ERA this season.

While the overall numbers weren't up to her own standard, it should be noted that four of the runs she allowed came in the opening contest, and then in the final two games she largely shut them down, giving up three hits and one run in five innings.

When these two teams faced off in April, two of the games were decided by just one run. The Friday game in that series was decided in the seventh inning, while the Sunday game went into the eighth. Stanford walked off both. On Friday, they won't be the home team.