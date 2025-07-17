Stanford Softball's New Stadium Getting Closer to Completion
Stanford softball’s new stadium is under construction, and so far it looks great. Before the 2025 season, workers broke ground into what will be an incredible new stadium. Before, it was essentially just a regular collegiate softball field, seating 839. But this new one has the makings of being something truly special.
The increased seating capacity will be 1,300, nearly twice the original size of the preceding stadium. This is mainly due to a new upper deck that adds additional fixed seating for fans. Outside of the increase of seats, the softball stadium will add a grassy area, similar to Sunken Diamond, Stanford baseball’s stadium.
This adds a family seating area that kids can run around in, while also getting a fun summer feel for softball. Even in center field, they added a place for fans to watch.
There will also be, "4,000 square feet of designated team space. Included in the plans are home and visitor locker rooms, a player lounge, athletic training facilities, video and meeting spaces, as well as on-site equipment and laundry facilities," for student-athletes according to the Stanford website.
They have added many new amenities too, such as expanded team spaces, a bigger concourse, party decks, and expanded media spaces, to enhance the experience for everyone involved.
Finally, the branding looks great, making sure fans know who they’re watching. On the wall behind home plate lies a text, saying “Stanford Cardinal.” Next to the third base line, it reads “Stanford,” followed by “Cardinal” near the first base line, optimal for fans and media to read from the seats.
Even in the dugouts it reads Stanford and Cardinal, with the home team getting the “Stanford” and the away team getting the “Cardinal” behind their backs.
On July 15th, we visited the new stadium, to get a sense of the building process, with construction expected to be completed by December of 2025. The one part of the building that looks completely finished is the tower with the Stanford logo in front of the stadium.
There is still plenty of work that needs to be done, and if more time is required to complete the project, the softball season doesn't start until February of 2026, which would give them just a little extra time.
Stanford softball’s new stadium looks great, and will be an incredible addition to the already great athletic village that the Cardinal provides. The hope is that Stanford softball will continue to dominate nationally next season, and will be able to host some big games in their new stadium.